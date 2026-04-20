Silver Price Crash: Why Did Silver Fall on December 29? (XAG/USD Analysis) (2026)

Silver's Price Plunge: A Deep Dive into the December 29 Dip

Silver's recent fall has sparked curiosity among investors. On Monday, December 29, silver prices took a notable dip, according to FXStreet's data. The precious metal, traded as XAG/USD, closed at $75.07 per troy ounce, marking a 4.29% decrease from Friday's price of $78.44. Despite this dip, silver's performance for the year remains impressive, with a 159.84% increase since January.

The Gold/Silver ratio, a key indicator, stood at 59.48 on Monday, up from 57.77 on Friday. This ratio showcases the ounces of silver needed to match the value of one ounce of gold, offering insights into the relative valuation of these precious metals.

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But here's where it gets controversial... Silver, though less popular than gold, is a favorite among investors seeking diversification and a hedge against inflation. It's a precious metal with a rich history as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Investors can opt for physical silver, in the form of coins or bars, or trade it through Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that track its international market price.

And this is the part most people miss... Silver's price movements are influenced by a myriad of factors. Geopolitical tensions and recession fears can drive up silver prices due to its safe-haven appeal, albeit to a lesser extent than gold. As a yieldless asset, silver's price tends to rise with lower interest rates. The behavior of the US Dollar (USD) also plays a crucial role, as silver is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong dollar often keeps silver prices in check, while a weaker dollar can propel prices upwards.

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Other factors include investment demand, mining supply (silver is more abundant than gold), and recycling rates. Silver's industrial applications, particularly in electronics and solar energy due to its exceptional electrical conductivity, can also impact its price. A surge in demand from these sectors can drive prices up, while a decline may lead to a decrease.

The US, China, and India's economies also play a significant role. The US and China's large industrial sectors utilize silver in various processes, while in India, consumer demand for silver jewelry significantly influences its price.

Silver's relationship with gold is an intriguing one. Silver prices tend to follow gold's movements, given their similar safe-haven status. The Gold/Silver ratio can help determine the relative valuation between the two metals. Some investors view a high ratio as an indicator of silver's undervaluation or gold's overvaluation, while a low ratio might suggest the opposite.

So, what do you think? Is silver's recent dip a buying opportunity, or are there underlying factors that could impact its long-term performance? Share your thoughts and insights in the comments below!

Silver Price Crash: Why Did Silver Fall on December 29? (XAG/USD Analysis) (2026)

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