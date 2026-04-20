Sidney Crosby vs. Alex Ovechkin: The Final Chapter? | NHL Iconic Rivalry (2026)

Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin are not just two names in a box score; they’re the American sports version of a Shakespearean duel, played out over two decades on ice rinks rather than stages. If you want the essence of modern hockey’s mythology, you start here, with a weekend home-and-home that could mark the end of an era. Personally, I think this isn’t just a rivalry about goals or assists. It’s a century-spanning argument about longevity, identity, and what it means for a sport to build its own legends in real time.