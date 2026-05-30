Sidney Crosby's Line Choice: A World Championships Story (2026)

In a surprising revelation, it has been reported that Sidney Crosby expressed a desire to play alongside Macklin Celebrini. This interesting tidbit comes from Dean Evason, the head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets, who had the opportunity to coach both Crosby and Celebrini during the World Championships in 2025. During a morning skate with the Blue Jackets, Evason shared this insight, stating, "It spoke volumes when Crosby arrived for the World Championships; we asked him which player he would prefer to play with, and he specifically mentioned Celebrini."

Turning our attention to the San Jose Sharks, currently standing at 20 wins, 18 losses, and 3 overtime losses, it has been confirmed that Alex Nedeljkovic will be the starting goalie for the upcoming game. In an adjustment to their lineup, Nick Leddy is set to take the ice in place of the injured Shakir Mukhamadullin, who is listed as day-to-day.

Here’s a quick look at the Sharks’ line combinations as they took to the ice for their morning skate, courtesy of Zubair, who was on site:

Eklund-Celebrini-Chernyshov



Regenda-Wennberg-Toffoli



Skinner-Dellandrea-Graf



Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Reaves



On defense, the pairings are:

- Orlov-Liljegren



- Ferraro-Iorio



- Dickinson-Leddy

Additionally, Vincent Desharnais, who is dealing with an upper-body injury, and Adam Gaudette, recovering from a lower-body issue, are both progressing but remain day-to-day. Mukhamadullin, also with an upper-body complaint, has been placed on injured reserve.

In another noteworthy update, Michael Misa has officially returned to the Sharks' 23-man roster, filling in for Mukhamadullin. Misa has two games remaining before the Sharks must make a critical decision regarding the first year of his entry-level contract.

As for the Columbus Blue Jackets, now boasting a record of 18 wins, 16 losses, and 3 overtime defeats, Greaves is set to start as well. Unfortunately, Marchment will not participate due to a re-aggravated lower-body injury sustained during the morning skate, as noted by Evason.

For those eager to catch the action, the puck will drop between the San Jose Sharks and the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 PM PT at SAP Center. Fans can watch the match live on NBC Sports California or listen via the Sharks Audio Network.