Sidney Crosby Injured: Penguins Star Out for 4 Weeks After Olympic Hit | NHL News (2026)

Sidney Crosby, the legendary hockey player, is set to miss at least four weeks of the season after sustaining an injury during the Olympics. The 38-year-old captain's absence is a significant blow to the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are aiming to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2022. Crosby's injury occurred during a game against the Czech Republic, where he endured two heavy hits from defenseman Radko Gudas. Despite trying to return to the game, Crosby ultimately decided to sit out the gold medal match, watching Team USA beat Canada in overtime. This decision sparked debate among fans and experts, with some questioning whether Crosby should have played through the pain. Crosby's injury highlights the delicate balance between pushing through pain and prioritizing long-term health. It's a reminder that athletes, especially those at the top of their game, must make difficult decisions to maintain their careers.