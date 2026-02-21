Sidney Crosby: Captain of Canada's Olympic Hockey Team (2026)

Sidney Crosby Takes the Helm as Captain of Canada’s Men's Hockey Team

In an exciting announcement, two-time Olympic gold medalist Sidney Crosby has been appointed the captain of Canada’s men’s hockey team for the upcoming Milan Cortina Games. This decision was made public by the Canadian Olympic Committee on Sunday, marking a significant moment in Crosby’s illustrious career.

Alongside Crosby, Edmonton Oilers’ star Connor McDavid and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar have been designated as alternate captains. This trio of talent is poised to lead Canada into the tournament, with their first game scheduled against Czechia on Thursday.

Crosby, who serves as the captain of the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins, brings a wealth of experience to the team as he represents Canada at his third Olympic Games. Meanwhile, this will be the Olympic debut for both McDavid and Makar, as NHL players were not permitted to participate in the previous Games held in 2018 and 2022.

Watch as the Stars Arrive: Just hours ago, Crosby and his teammates touched down in Milan, ready to embark on their Olympic journey. The team held its first practice last night, setting the stage for their upcoming matches.

In a statement, Crosby expressed, "It is an honor to be named captain of Canada’s men's hockey team, which features so many exceptional players and leaders." His leadership role is not just a title; it reflects his years of dedication and success in the sport.

All three players—Crosby, McDavid, and Makar—were among the initial six selections for Canada’s Olympic roster. They also played pivotal roles in securing victory for Canada in the recent 4 Nations Face-Off, with Crosby leading the charge as captain and McDavid scoring the decisive goal in a thrilling 3-2 overtime win against the United States.

Historically, Crosby has excelled in international competition, having captained the Canadian team to a gold medal during the last Olympics in Sochi, Russia, in 2014. Additionally, he is famously known for scoring the “golden goal” in overtime, clinching another gold for Canada at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics.

Crosby, who hails from Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, continues to shine in the NHL, boasting an impressive record of 27 goals and 32 assists over 56 games this season. Meanwhile, McDavid leads the league with an astounding 96 points in 58 games, and Makar is making waves as well, ranking fourth among NHL defenders with 57 points in 55 games.

As the Canadian team gears up for their tournament opener against Czechia on Thursday, fans are eager to see if Crosby can lead his squad to yet another Olympic gold medal.

