SI Swimsuit 2026: Brooks Nader, Livvy Dunne & More Stunning Looks From Loreto Shoot (2026)

The Swimsuit Issue's Evolution: Beyond the Bikini

Every year, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue sparks conversations—some about body positivity, others about objectification. But the 2026 edition feels different. Personally, I think it’s a turning point, not just for the magazine, but for how we perceive women in media. What makes this particularly fascinating is the mix of veterans like Brooks Nader and newcomers like Jocelyn Corona. It’s not just about the bikinis anymore; it’s about the stories behind the women wearing them.

The Veterans: More Than Just Faces



Brooks Nader, for instance, isn’t just a model—she’s an actor, a Swim Search winner, and now a Baywatch reboot star. In my opinion, her presence in the issue symbolizes the evolution of the SI brand. It’s no longer just about showcasing beauty; it’s about celebrating women who are breaking barriers in multiple industries. What many people don’t realize is that models like Brooks are reshaping what it means to be a ‘swimsuit model’ in 2026. They’re entrepreneurs, athletes, and influencers, not just bodies on a beach.

The Newcomers: Fresh Perspectives



Jocelyn Corona’s debut is another standout moment. Her sultry black one-piece with a red belt isn’t just a fashion statement—it’s a nod to the diversity of styles and personalities the issue now embraces. From my perspective, this shift reflects a broader cultural change. We’re moving away from the one-size-fits-all idea of beauty and toward a celebration of individuality. If you take a step back and think about it, this isn’t just a photoshoot; it’s a statement about inclusivity and self-expression.

The Athletes: Redefining Strength and Beauty



Ilona Maher, the Olympic rugby player, is another game-changer. Her third SI shoot in a mesh shirt and bikini bottoms isn’t just about looking good—it’s about challenging stereotypes. What this really suggests is that strength and beauty aren’t mutually exclusive. A detail that I find especially interesting is how her athletic background adds a layer of depth to her presence in the issue. It’s a reminder that women can be powerful, competitive, and glamorous all at once.

The Entrepreneurs: Beyond the Beach



Lauren Chan, the businesswoman and former fashion editor, brings yet another dimension to the issue. Her luxury clothing brand, Henning, is a testament to her versatility. One thing that immediately stands out is how her presence blurs the lines between fashion, business, and media. This raises a deeper question: Why should women be confined to one category? The 2026 issue seems to be answering that question with a resounding ‘no.’

The Comeback Stories: Resilience in the Spotlight



Haley Kalil’s return after a three-year hiatus is another highlight. Her bold red one-piece with floral detailing isn’t just a fashion choice—it’s a symbol of resilience. What makes this particularly fascinating is how her comeback reflects the ups and downs of a career in the public eye. In my opinion, her presence adds a layer of authenticity to the issue. It’s a reminder that even the most successful women face challenges, and that’s okay.

The Cultural Shift: What It All Means



If you take a step back and think about it, the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue isn’t just a magazine—it’s a cultural artifact. It’s a reflection of how far we’ve come in redefining beauty, success, and femininity. Personally, I think it’s a testament to the power of representation. By featuring women from diverse backgrounds, careers, and ages, the issue is challenging outdated norms and setting new standards.

The Future: Where Do We Go From Here?



What this really suggests is that the conversation around women in media is far from over. As we move forward, I hope we see even more diversity—not just in terms of who’s featured, but in how they’re portrayed. A detail that I find especially interesting is how the issue is already pushing boundaries, but there’s still room for growth. If the 2026 edition is any indication, the future looks promising.

Final Thoughts



In my opinion, the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is more than just a collection of photos—it’s a statement. It’s a celebration of women who are redefining what it means to be beautiful, successful, and powerful. What makes this particularly fascinating is how it manages to be both timeless and timely. It’s a reminder that while the world is changing, the essence of what makes us human remains the same. And that, to me, is the most beautiful thing of all.