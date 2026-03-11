Shubman Gill's T20I Future: Michael Clarke Predicts Captaincy Role (2026)

In a surprising move, the Indian cricket team dropped a bombshell by excluding Shubman Gill, a highly-rated batter, from the T20 World Cup squad. This decision has sparked debates among fans and experts alike, but former Australian captain Michael Clarke believes Gill's absence might not be permanent.

"He might still be in the running," Clarke stated, referring to Gill's chances of a comeback. The selection committee's choice to omit Gill in favor of players like Ishan Kishan and Rinku Singh raised eyebrows, especially since Gill had been named vice-captain in the T20 format last year. But Clarke offers a different perspective, suggesting that the decision could be temporary and strategic.

Clarke elaborates, "I believe the squad announcement deadline played a role, and Gill's recent form might have been a factor. India has an abundance of opening batters, and with the World Cup so close, the focus is on immediate performance." He adds, "There were form-related questions, and the committee made a tactical choice for the upcoming tournament."

But here's where it gets intriguing: Clarke predicts that Gill could not only return to the team post-World Cup but also step up as the captain, leading the side in the shortest format. He praises Gill's talent, acknowledging his current form dip but expressing confidence in his future.

As the T20 World Cup concludes, the spotlight shifts to India's leadership choices. Will Gill's exclusion be a short-lived decision? And could Clarke's prediction of Gill's captaincy be a reality? Only time will tell, but this controversy has certainly added an unexpected twist to the cricket narrative.