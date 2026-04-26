Should You List Your Hobbies on Your Resume? Experts Weigh In (2026)

Is listing 'olive oil' as a hobby on your resume a good idea? It's a tricky question that has sparked debate among job seekers and career experts alike. While some argue it's a unique way to stand out, others believe it could be a dealbreaker. Let's dive into the pros and cons of including hobbies on your resume and explore how to navigate this controversial topic.

Should You List Your Hobbies on Your Resume? Experts Weigh In (2026)

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