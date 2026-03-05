Should You Brush Snow Off Your Plants? A Winter Gardening Guide (2026)

Winter storms can be a gardener's nightmare, leaving your once-vibrant plants buried under a blanket of snow and ice. But should you rush to their rescue, or is it better to let nature take its course? The answer, as with many things in gardening, is not always black and white. Let’s dig into when—and when not—to brush snow off your plants, and why it matters more than you might think.

Here’s the surprising part: Snow can actually be a plant’s best friend in winter. Yes, you read that right. As Tim Johnson, senior director of horticulture at the Chicago Botanic Garden, explains, 'Snow acts as an insulator, protecting plants from extreme cold.' So, while it might look like your perennials are suffering, they’re often just fine beneath that snowy blanket. But here’s where it gets tricky: not all plants are created equal.

Evergreens and fragile shrubs? That’s where the real drama begins. Colin Kirk, manager of outdoor gardens at the New York Botanical Garden, warns, 'Evergreens and specimen plants can suffer under the weight of snow and ice.' Unlike deciduous shrubs, which usually bounce back, evergreens may need a helping hand. But don’t grab that broom just yet! Kirk adds, 'We only remove snow from the most vulnerable plants, not every single one after a storm.'

And this is the part most people miss: Some plants are naturally more prone to snow damage. Steven Engel, regional account manager for PanAmerican Seed, points out, 'Smaller trees like Bradford pears often struggle under snow loads because their branches are weaker and collect more snow.' So, while your perennials might be fine, those delicate shrubs or young trees could be in trouble.

Now, let’s talk about the elephant in the room: freezing rain and ice. Once ice has formed on your plants, it’s game over—at least for intervention. Johnson advises, 'Trying to remove frozen ice can cause more harm than good. Let nature handle it.' Ouch. But don’t worry; plants are tougher than they look.

So, what should you do? Here’s a friendly guide to help you decide:

Don’t Sweat the Perennials: Even if they’re flattened, they’ll likely spring back to life when warmer weather arrives. Kirk suggests, 'If they’re splayed out for aesthetic reasons, prune them back after the storm, but it’s not necessary for their survival.' Watch Out for the Vulnerable: Globe-shaped shrubs like arborvitae, topiaries, and formal hedges are particularly at risk. Gently brush snow off these plants to prevent broken branches that can ruin their shape. Kirk warns, 'It can take years for these plants to recover their form—if they ever do.' Be Gentle When You Act: If you decide to remove snow, avoid shaking the plant. Johnson recommends, 'Use a gloved hand, a small broom, or a car snow brush to gently sweep downward, away from the trunk.' Think Ahead: For plants that consistently struggle with snow, consider using rigid shrub guards. Johnson says, 'A-frame cedar covers can protect plants for years, while soft-sided covers won’t prevent crushing.' Tying up branches of multi-stemmed shrubs can also prevent splitting. Give Them Time: Plants are resilient. Even severely damaged trees and shrubs can recover with time. Kirk advises, 'Remove damaged branches and be patient. It might take a few years, but they often bounce back.' Call in the Pros: For medium to large trees, don’t DIY. Johnson cautions, 'There’s too much risk involved. Hire a certified arborist to assess the damage.' Know When to Let Go: Sometimes, even the hardiest plants don’t recover. If by early summer there’s no new growth, or if the plant is just plain unsightly, it might be time to remove it. Johnson offers a silver lining, 'Think of it as an opportunity to try something new in your garden.'

But here's the controversial question: Is it better to let nature take its course, or should we intervene to save our plants? Some argue that minimal intervention is best, while others believe proactive care is essential.