Should You Attend a High School Reunion After Being Bullied? | Advice from Eric (2026)

Here’s a bold truth: revisiting painful memories can feel like reopening old wounds, and the idea of attending a high school reunion after years of bullying is no exception. But here’s where it gets controversial: should you force yourself to relive those moments, or is it perfectly valid to skip the event altogether? Let’s dive in.

Dear Eric: A former classmate insists I attend our 50th high school reunion, but the thought alone feels exhausting. The cost is staggering, and frankly, most of the people I’d want to see either won’t be there or are no longer with us. High school was a tough chapter for me—bullying made me dread going to school, and I can’t help but wonder if those years robbed me of better grades, opportunities, and even a higher income. So, why should I go? – No Way to a Reunion

Dear Reunion: Here’s the thing—you don’t have to. While it’s natural to wonder if a reunion could offer closure, the reality is that these events rarely serve that purpose. And this is the part most people miss: it’s okay to prioritize your emotional and financial well-being. If attending feels more harmful than helpful, skipping it isn’t just acceptable—it’s self-care. Your 50th reunion is a once-in-a-lifetime event, but your peace of mind is priceless. So, give yourself permission to say no.

Now, let’s shift gears to a question that’s both deeply personal and universally challenging: How do you share a life-altering diagnosis with your family without overwhelming them?

Dear Eric: I’ve recently learned I have a terminal illness, and while treatments might ease symptoms, the prognosis is clear. I want to wait until January to tell my family, so I don’t overshadow their holidays. Should I tell my adult children first and let them decide when to inform their kids, or should we all face this together? – Family News

Dear News: First, take a moment to acknowledge your strength in navigating this. Here’s the controversial part: while it’s noble to shield your loved ones, delaying the news might unintentionally isolate you during a time when you need support most. The simplest advice? Do what feels right for you. Your family would undoubtedly want to be there for you, so don’t carry this burden alone longer than necessary.

Practically speaking, consider telling your children first. They’ll have different questions and emotions than their kids, and this approach gives them time to process before supporting their children. Group conversations can be overwhelming, and managing everyone’s feelings at once might feel too heavy. Remember, this diagnosis affects your entire family, and it’s okay to lean on them. You’re not alone in this.

Finally, let’s tackle a social dilemma that’s more common than you’d think: What do you do when you’re invited to dinner at a pet owner’s home, but you’re not a fan of animals in the kitchen?

Dear Eric: I don’t dislike pets, but I’m uncomfortable eating in homes where animals roam freely in the kitchen. How can I decline these invitations without offending my friends? – No Pets at the Party

Dear Party: It’s easy to assume all pet owners have the same habits, but here’s the part most people miss: many pet owners keep their homes spotless, and not all pets are allowed on counters. That said, if past experiences have left you uneasy, it’s perfectly fine to suggest dining out or hosting instead. Honesty, delivered kindly, is your best tool. For example, ‘I’d love to catch up, but I’m not a pet person—how about we meet at a restaurant?’

Thought-provoking question for you: Is it ever okay to decline an invitation solely based on personal preferences, or do we owe it to our hosts to adapt? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark a conversation!

