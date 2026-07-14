Should the NBA Abolish the Draft to End Tanking? | NBA Overreactions (2026)

NBA Overreactions: Abolish the Draft, End Tanking

The NBA All-Star break is upon us, marking a pivotal moment in the season where players and fans alike take a well-deserved break. But amidst the excitement, a pressing issue looms: the problem of tanking. As the league grapples with this contentious topic, it's time to explore radical solutions that could reshape the NBA.

The Tanking Dilemma

The recent actions of the Utah Jazz have sparked a heated debate. By resting their starters and allowing a surefire win to slip away against the Orlando Magic, the Jazz were accused of tanking. This strategy, aimed at securing a higher draft position, has become a common practice in the NBA. Teams like the Wizards, Pacers, and others have made controversial trades, acquiring stars for the future while sacrificing this season's performance.

The All-Star break is a turning point, as post-break, more teams will actively tank, leading to unwatchable games and benched talent. This trend is detrimental to the league's health.

The Root Cause: Ownership and Power

The author argues that the league's tanking problem stems from ownership and power dynamics. The draft, with its lottery system, encourages teams to prioritize securing once-in-a-generation players over immediate success. As long as the draft exists, teams will tank, creating a broken system.

Abolishing the Draft: A Radical Solution

The proposed solution is bold: abolish the draft. By removing the draft, players would be free to choose their teams, shifting the focus to organizations' ability to attract top talent. This change would eliminate the incentive to tank, as teams would strive to build desirable destinations.

Critics argue that this would lead to all stars going to the same markets, but the author counters that free markets operate similarly in other industries. Teams like the Lakers, despite their history, must now build around Luka Dončić, who seeks immediate success. This scenario highlights the challenges of selling a rebuild to star players.

Incentivizing Excellence

Without a draft, teams would prioritize organizational excellence, building strong infrastructures and veteran-filled teams. This approach has worked for franchises like Dallas in the 1990s and San Antonio. Teams would constantly audition for players' interest, creating a competitive environment.

Overcoming Resistance

The author acknowledges the resistance from owners, who benefit from the draft's lottery system. However, the argument for abolishing the draft remains valid. The current system rewards teams for not performing well, which is counterproductive. Owners may resist, but the solution is clear: a draft-free NBA.

In conclusion, the NBA's tanking problem is deeply rooted in the draft system. Abolishing the draft could revolutionize the league, shifting the focus from lottery odds to organizational excellence. While resistance is expected, the benefits of a draft-free NBA are worth exploring, ensuring a fair and exciting league for all fans.