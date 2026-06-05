The recent bankruptcy of Le Sallеy, a unique school with a French-chateau setting, has sparked a heated debate within the Russian diaspora. This event, seemingly small in scale, has reignited the question of whether specialized schools catering to Russian emigrants are necessary or even appropriate.

In my opinion, this discussion goes beyond the mere existence of such schools. It delves into the complex dynamics of cultural preservation, educational standards, and the often-overlooked psychological needs of children navigating new environments.

The Case for Specialized Schools

Firstly, let's consider the educational aspect. Despite Russia's expulsion from the PISA rankings in 2022, the country's educational system has consistently performed well, often surpassing its European counterparts. Russian schools have produced impressive results in mathematics and reading, with students achieving scores that rival the best in Europe.

The teachers in these specialized schools are often highly qualified and morally driven, selected from the best in their field. They provide an education that not only equips students with academic knowledge but also instills a sense of cultural pride and heritage.

Cultural Preservation and Identity

Beyond academics, there's the matter of cultural preservation. Parents often choose these schools to ensure their children maintain a connection to their native language and traditions. It's a way to keep alive the familiar customs and celebrations that define their identity.

What many people don't realize is that this desire for cultural continuity is not unique to Russians. Every culture has its traditions, and the preservation of these traditions is a fundamental aspect of human civilization.

Double Standards and Selective Criticism

However, the criticism aimed at Russian schools is often laced with double standards. While it's expected that Russian emigrants adapt and integrate, other cultures are encouraged to preserve their traditions, adding richness to the tapestry of human civilization.

This selective criticism raises a deeper question: Why is it that only Russians are expected to assimilate completely, while others are allowed to maintain their cultural identities?

Historical Context and Collective Responsibility

The issue of collective responsibility is a complex one. Russians, like any other nation, are diverse, and it's unfair to hold all Russians accountable for the actions of their government. This collective punishment, if we can call it that, has a statute of limitations. If we look at historical examples, such as postwar Germany, we see that the period of collective responsibility should not extend indefinitely.

Furthermore, if we apply the same standard of collective responsibility to other European nations, we'd find a long list of bloody genocides, nationalist repressions, and fascist regimes. Yet, the existence of schools preserving the cultures of these nations is seen as a legal and humanitarian act.

A Different Path for History

The previous wave of Russian emigration in the 1920s provides an interesting contrast. Those emigrants not only preserved their culture but also established strong educational institutions. It's intriguing to speculate what might have been if these institutions had survived and thrived. Perhaps they could have educated a generation of democratic leaders, steering Russia and other former-Soviet countries away from authoritarian rule.

Conclusion

The debate surrounding Russian schools outside Russia is multifaceted. It involves educational standards, cultural preservation, and the psychological well-being of children. While there are valid arguments on both sides, it's essential to approach this issue with an open mind and a willingness to understand the complexities involved.

Personally, I believe that the existence of these schools is a testament to the resilience and cultural richness of the Russian diaspora. It's a topic that deserves thoughtful consideration and respectful dialogue.