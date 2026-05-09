Should I take a pension lump sum before retirement? Expert advice (2026)

Are you ready to retire? It's a big decision, and you want to make sure you're making the right choice. But here's where it gets controversial: should you take the full lump sum of your pension before you retire? Let's dive in and explore the pros and cons, and help you make an informed decision. David, a soon-to-be retiree, is considering taking out the lump sum of his pension pot, and we're here to help him navigate the options. David is turning 66 in July and will retire in November 2026. He has £14,500 in a private pension pot and is eligible for the full state pension. So, what are the options? In the UK, you can access your defined contribution pension from the age of 55, and there are a few ways to take your pension. You can take some or all of your pension pot as a cash lump sum, buy an annuity, or take money directly from the pension fund and leave the rest invested, known as drawdown. You can also mix and match these options. If you take a lump sum, 25% of your total pension pot is tax-free, so in David's case, that's £3,625. But remember, if you delay taking the lump sum, your pension pot could grow, and you might be able to take more than £3,625 tax-free later. Now, let's talk about David's plans. He wants to use at least part of his pension to give money to his children and go on a holiday. Before doing so, it's important to ensure you have enough money to fund your retirement for the rest of your life. Seán Standerwick, a chartered financial planner, advises that helping your children is only sensible if you can afford it. The most important thing is to ensure your income meets your expenses, or even better, exceeds them. David explained that he lives in a council flat and pays single-person council tax, and his overall costs are below what the state pension provides. So, what should he do? First, check if your pension has any guarantees, like guaranteed annuity rates. These could sway your decision on whether to take the lump sum. An annuity rate determines the amount you get each year if you turn your pension pot into an annuity, which is a fixed pension income for life. The rate is based on factors like your age, health, location, and current market rates. A guaranteed annuity rate is set in the policy's terms and conditions when you took it out and could be higher than today's rates. This might make taking a pension annuity a better option than a lump sum for David. Another option is to access your pension 'flexibly'. This means you can take your money using flexi-access drawdown, usually letting you take up to 25% of your pension as a tax-free lump sum at any time from age 55. The rest is invested, and you can take regular income or lump sums as needed. However, the pension is invested, so the amount in your pension could rise or fall depending on market conditions. If you choose this route, you'll need to manage the plan, ensuring suitable investments and sustainable incomes. David, what do you think? Are you ready to make a decision? Remember, it's important to consider your personal circumstances and goals. Do you have any questions or thoughts on this? Share them in the comments below, and let's keep the conversation going!