Should Heatwaves Be Named Like Cyclones? | The Silent Killer Debate (2026)

Here’s a startling fact: heatwaves are one of the deadliest natural hazards, yet they often go unnoticed until it’s too late. They’re the silent killers lurking in plain sight. And now, a bold proposal is sparking a heated debate: should we start giving heatwaves names, just like we do with hurricanes or cyclones? This idea, championed by a politician’s provocative campaign, has reignited a global conversation—one that could change how we perceive and prepare for extreme heat.

But here’s where it gets controversial: Independent MP Monique Ryan isn’t just calling for names; she’s suggesting we name heatwaves after the companies responsible for producing coal and gas. Her argument? ‘Extreme heat is a health crisis and a communications failure. Every heatwave is a potential mass casualty event. By naming them, we can save lives,’ she says. It’s a move that blends climate accountability with public awareness, but it’s also one that divides opinions. Is it a brilliant strategy or a distraction from the core issue? We’ll let you decide.

The Bureau of Meteorology already names cyclones from a predetermined list to improve public awareness and reduce confusion. Spain became the first country to adopt this approach for heatwaves in 2022, prompting calls for Australia to follow suit. After all, heatwaves cause more deaths and hospital admissions in Australia than any other natural hazard. But the Bureau isn’t convinced, citing the ‘complex nature of heatwaves’—their varying severity, simultaneous occurrences, and shifting conditions—as reasons to hold off.

And this is the part most people miss: heatwaves aren’t just a string of hot days. Technically, a heatwave occurs when maximum and minimum temperatures remain unusually high for three consecutive days, with little overnight cooling. These conditions create the perfect environment for bushfires, often leading to fire bans. Between 2012 and 2022, extreme heat in Australia caused 293 deaths and over 7,000 hospitalisations. Yet, many—especially the elderly, who struggle with thermal regulation—remain unaware of the danger until it’s too late.

A 2025 UK study found that naming heatwaves had little impact on public perception or safety measures, while the World Meteorological Organisation warned it could misdirect attention from those most at risk. But UNSW researcher Samuel Cornell argues it’s still worth exploring. ‘Heatwaves are our greatest environmental threat in terms of lives lost annually,’ he says. ‘Naming them could help them stick in people’s minds and improve media coverage.’

As global temperatures rise—Australia’s climate has warmed by 1.51 degrees since 1910—heatwaves are becoming more frequent and intense. Just last week, a South Australian town and the state of Victoria recorded their hottest days ever. CSIRO research engineer Dr. Annette Stellema warns, ‘In the coming decades, Australia will face ongoing weather changes, with air temperatures and heat extremes continuing to rise.’

So, should we name heatwaves? And if so, who or what should they be named after? Is it a step toward accountability or a misguided effort? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—this debate is far from over.