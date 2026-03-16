Should College Football Have a Commissioner? Mike Elko Weighs In (2026)

College football is a billion-dollar industry, yet it operates without a single, unified leader. Is this lack of centralized authority putting the sport’s future at risk? Texas A&M football coach Mike Elko certainly thinks so. In a recent conversation with On3’s JD PicKell, Elko didn’t hold back when asked what he’d change about college football today. His answer? “Put somebody in charge.” Elko pointed out the glaring issue: despite being a $1.2 billion industry, college football lacks a singular voice to make decisions that prioritize its long-term health. “Until we get that,” he warned, “we’re going to continue to flounder.” And this is the part most people miss: the current system, where each conference operates under its own commissioner and the NCAA oversees all college sports, has led to growing divides. Conferences like the SEC and Big Ten have secured lucrative media deals, leaving others like the Big 12 and ACC in the dust. But here’s where it gets controversial: even with the NCAA’s president, Charlie Baker, at the helm, no one person is solely responsible for college football’s direction. This fragmentation has stalled critical discussions, like the expansion of the College Football Playoff, with conference leaders at odds over team numbers and automatic qualifiers. Elko’s call for a commissioner isn’t just about order—it’s about ensuring the sport’s survival. But not everyone agrees. Some argue that a commissioner, likely tied to a specific school or conference, might prioritize personal biases over the sport’s greater good. Would they truly lead impartially? Despite this, coaches, players, and fans are increasingly vocal about the need for centralized leadership. For now, the power remains scattered, leaving college football’s future uncertain. What do you think? Is a commissioner the solution, or does the sport thrive in its current, decentralized state? Let’s debate in the comments!
Should College Football Have a Commissioner? Mike Elko Weighs In (2026)
References
- https://www.on3.com/news/mike-elko-calls-for-ncaa-to-put-someone-in-charge-of-college-football/
- https://www.profootballrumors.com/2026/02/interest-in-raiders-maxx-crosby-could-push-asking-price-to-two-firsts
- https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/michael-bidwill-on-nflpa-report-cards-feedbacks-a-gift
- https://www.profootballrumors.com/2026/02/chargers-unlikely-to-be-active-in-free-agency
- https://www.skysports.com/nfl/news/12040/13511925/nfl-london-games-2026-washington-commanders-and-jacksonville-jaguars-announced-as-home-teams-at-tottenham-and-wembley-in-2026-season
- https://www.si.com/nfl/rams/onsi/los-angeles-why-should-consider-ty-simpson-first-round
Top Articles
Starlink Satellite Spotted in Rare Google Earth Image: A Behind-the-Scenes Look
From CFL Field to Olympic Ice: Keaton Bruggeling's Bobsled Dream!
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Commitment to the Bucks: Title Drive & Trade Rumors | NBA News
Latest Posts
Mickey Lolich, MLB Legend, Passes Away at 85 | Detroit Tigers Icon
Rays Return to Tropicana Field: What's New for the 2026 Season?
Recommended Articles
- Severe Storms in Northern Michigan: Consumers Energy's Response and Restoration Efforts
- LaMarcus Aldridge's First Visit to Taiwan: NBA Legend's Exciting Tour
- Minnesota's Snowstorm: A Look at the State's Impressive Snowfall Totals
- Teacher Burnout in WA: Shocking Baldivis Class Video Sparks Expulsions
- Teacher Burnout in WA: Shocking Baldivis Class Video Sparks Expulsions
- Iranian Australian Perspective: Praying for Peace in Iran Amidst War and Persecution
- Norah Jones & Josh Homme Perform 'Somethin' Stupid' Cover on Kimmel | Smooth Sinatra Tribute
- NASA's Advanced Techniques for Efficient Friction Stir Welding
- Memorial University Math Department Changes: MUNFA vs. Administration Debate Explained
- "You Raised A Finger Here": Netanyahu's Sarcastic Response to AI Photo Conspiracy - Full Story
- Win £500 Morphe Gift Card! | Morphe Makeup Giveaway 2026
- "You Raised A Finger Here": Netanyahu's Sarcastic Response to AI Photo Conspiracy - Full Story
- Win £500 Morphe Gift Card! | Morphe Makeup Giveaway 2026
- Unveiling the Oscar Red Carpet's Hidden Beauty Secrets: A Deep Dive
- Severe Storms in Northern Michigan: Consumers Energy's Response and Restoration Efforts
- Why Did Timothée Chalamet Lose at the Oscars? Analyzing the Marty Supreme Campaign
- Win £500 Morphe Gift Card! | Morphe Makeup Giveaway 2026
- Win £500 Morphe Gift Card! | Morphe Makeup Giveaway 2026
- Win £500 Morphe Gift Card! | Morphe Makeup Giveaway 2026
- Win £500 Morphe Gift Card! | Morphe Makeup Giveaway 2026
- AI Boom Fuels Memory Chip Demand: Top Stock Pick by RBC Analysts
- Rutgers President Turns Down Historic Hilltop Home — And His Daughter Lives There for Free?
- Remembering Phil Campbell: Motörhead's Iconic Guitarist and His Impact on Metal Music
- Helen Hayes: The First Female EGOT – Her Life, Kids, and Understated Legacy
- Severe Storms in Northern Michigan: Consumers Energy's Response and Restoration Efforts
- Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards: March 16, 2026
- Armageddon: Why Billy Bob Thornton Hated the Movie and Called it 'Trash'
- Jasprit Bumrah's Heartwarming Anniversary Post: A Hilarious Response from Sanjana Ganesan
- Win £500 Morphe Gift Card! | Morphe Makeup Giveaway 2026
- Micah Richards Slams 'Ridiculous' VAR Call in Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Draw
- NASA's Moon Mission: The Risks and Delays
- Wild Swings Beneath the Calm: What's Really Happening in the S&P 500?
- Win £500 Morphe Gift Card! | Morphe Makeup Giveaway 2026
- 2026 NFL Free Agency: Debunking Overreactions to Trades and Deals
- Teacher Burnout in WA: Shocking Baldivis Class Video Sparks Expulsions
- Could 2026 Be the Hottest Year Ever? Understanding the Super El Niño and Its Global Impact
- Win £500 Morphe Gift Card! | Morphe Makeup Giveaway 2026
- Unveiling the Oscar Red Carpet's Hidden Beauty Secrets: A Deep Dive
- NASA's Advanced Techniques for Efficient Friction Stir Welding
- Win £500 Morphe Gift Card! | Morphe Makeup Giveaway 2026
- The Return of 'Prom Queen' Makeup: A Glamorous Makeover at the 2026 Oscars
- AI Boom Fuels Memory Chip Demand: Top Stock Pick by RBC Analysts
- Flight 4K Blu-ray Release: Denzel Washington's Powerful Performance
- NASA's Advanced Techniques for Efficient Friction Stir Welding
- "You Raised A Finger Here": Netanyahu's Sarcastic Response to AI Photo Conspiracy - Full Story
- Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards: March 16, 2026
- Beyond Carrots: 4 Surprising Foods to Boost Your Eye Health | Nutrition Tips for Better Vision
- Win £500 Morphe Gift Card! | Morphe Makeup Giveaway 2026
- Win £500 Morphe Gift Card! | Morphe Makeup Giveaway 2026
- Will the Fed Cut Rates Amid Iran War & Oil Price Surge? 2026 Update
- UK Will Not Be Drawn into Middle East War: Keir Starmer's Plan for Energy Relief
- Severe Storms in Northern Michigan: Consumers Energy's Response and Restoration Efforts
- Canadian Craftsmanship Shines: Oscar Win for 'Frankenstein' Production Design
- Roman Anthony: The Next MLB Superstar? | 2026 World Baseball Classic Highlights & Analysis
- Northeastern Ontario Buried! Major Winter Storm Shuts Down Highways & Causes Chaos
- The Return of 'Prom Queen' Makeup: A Glamorous Makeover at the 2026 Oscars
- Teacher Burnout in WA: Shocking Baldivis Class Video Sparks Expulsions
- Unveiling the Oscar Red Carpet's Hidden Beauty Secrets: A Deep Dive
- NASA's Advanced Techniques for Efficient Friction Stir Welding
- 2026 Oscars Red Carpet: Small Beauty Details You Missed! (Trends, Nails, Hair & More)
- Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards: March 16, 2026
- Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards: March 16, 2026
- Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney Rematch? Oscar De La Hoya's Bold Prediction Explained
- Endometriosis: New Hope for Faster Diagnosis and Treatment
- SOM’s Alatau Towers: Kazakhstan’s New Iconic City and the Future of Central Asia
- Michael B. Jordan Celebrates Oscar Win with Fans at In-N-Out Burger! 🍔✨ #Oscars #MichaelBJordan
- Ethereum Price Analysis: $2,200 Reclaimed! Can ETH Reach $2,500?
- Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards: March 16, 2026
- Micah Richards Slams 'Ridiculous' VAR Call in Nottingham Forest vs Fulham Draw
- Win £500 Morphe Gift Card! | Morphe Makeup Giveaway 2026
- "You Raised A Finger Here": Netanyahu's Sarcastic Response to AI Photo Conspiracy - Full Story
- Saudi Arabia's Oil Strategy: Bypassing Hormuz with Red Sea Route
- Steve Carell vs Phil Dunster: The Unscripted Bed-Breaking Fight Scene in Rooster | HBO Comedy Gold
- China's Women's Basketball Team Qualifies for World Cup: Aiming Higher!
- LaMarcus Aldridge in Taiwan: First-Ever Visit & Rising Stars Invitational Tour
- NASA's Advanced Techniques for Efficient Friction Stir Welding
- Win £500 Morphe Gift Card! | Morphe Makeup Giveaway 2026
- Roman Anthony: The Next MLB Superstar? | 2026 World Baseball Classic Highlights & Analysis
- Oprah's Ridiculous Walk? The Truth Behind Her Paris Fashion Week Moment
- Iranian Australian Perspective: Praying for Peace in Iran Amidst War and Persecution
- Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney Rematch? Oscar De La Hoya’s Bold Pick & What It Means
- Teacher Burnout in WA: Shocking Baldivis Class Video Sparks Expulsions
- Steve Carell vs Phil Dunster: The Unscripted Bed-Breaking Fight Scene in Rooster | HBO Comedy Gold
- 2026 Oscars Winners Revealed! Full List & Top Moments
- Simon Rimmer Scolds Celebrity Guest for Swearing on Live TV! | Sunday Brunch Drama
- Unveiling the Oscar Red Carpet's Hidden Beauty Secrets: A Deep Dive
- China's Tianwen-2 Mission: Unveiling the Mystery of Asteroid 2016HO3's Origin
- 2026 Oscars Winners: Best Picture, Actor, Actress & More REVEALED!
- China's Tianwen-2 Mission: Unveiling the Mystery of Asteroid 2016HO3's Origin
- Labour Ethics Blunder Again? What the Ellen Atkinson Appointment Really Means
- Researchers detect dry ice in a planetary nebula for the first time
- Win £500 Morphe Gift Card! | Morphe Makeup Giveaway 2026
- Could 2026 Be the Hottest Year Ever? Understanding the Super El Niño and Its Global Impact
- Minnesota's Snowstorm: A Look at the State's Impressive Snowfall Totals
- Armageddon: Why Billy Bob Thornton Hated the Movie and Called it 'Trash'
- Memorial University Math Department Changes: MUNFA vs. Administration Debate Explained
- NASA's Advanced Techniques for Efficient Friction Stir Welding
- Helen Hayes: The First Female EGOT – Her Life, Kids, and Understated Legacy
- Teacher Burnout in WA: Shocking Baldivis Class Video Sparks Expulsions
- Michael B. Jordan Celebrates Oscar Win with Fans at In-N-Out Burger! 🍔✨ #Oscars #MichaelBJordan
Article information
Author: Barbera Armstrong
Last Updated:
Views: 5921
Rating: 4.9 / 5 (59 voted)
Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Barbera Armstrong
Birthday: 1992-09-12
Address: Suite 993 99852 Daugherty Causeway, Ritchiehaven, VT 49630
Phone: +5026838435397
Job: National Engineer
Hobby: Listening to music, Board games, Photography, Ice skating, LARPing, Kite flying, Rugby
Introduction: My name is Barbera Armstrong, I am a lovely, delightful, cooperative, funny, enchanting, vivacious, tender person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.