Should College Football Have a Commissioner? Mike Elko Weighs In (2026)

College football is a billion-dollar industry, yet it operates without a single, unified leader. Is this lack of centralized authority putting the sport’s future at risk? Texas A&M football coach Mike Elko certainly thinks so. In a recent conversation with On3’s JD PicKell, Elko didn’t hold back when asked what he’d change about college football today. His answer? “Put somebody in charge.” Elko pointed out the glaring issue: despite being a $1.2 billion industry, college football lacks a singular voice to make decisions that prioritize its long-term health. “Until we get that,” he warned, “we’re going to continue to flounder.” And this is the part most people miss: the current system, where each conference operates under its own commissioner and the NCAA oversees all college sports, has led to growing divides. Conferences like the SEC and Big Ten have secured lucrative media deals, leaving others like the Big 12 and ACC in the dust. But here’s where it gets controversial: even with the NCAA’s president, Charlie Baker, at the helm, no one person is solely responsible for college football’s direction. This fragmentation has stalled critical discussions, like the expansion of the College Football Playoff, with conference leaders at odds over team numbers and automatic qualifiers. Elko’s call for a commissioner isn’t just about order—it’s about ensuring the sport’s survival. But not everyone agrees. Some argue that a commissioner, likely tied to a specific school or conference, might prioritize personal biases over the sport’s greater good. Would they truly lead impartially? Despite this, coaches, players, and fans are increasingly vocal about the need for centralized leadership. For now, the power remains scattered, leaving college football’s future uncertain. What do you think? Is a commissioner the solution, or does the sport thrive in its current, decentralized state? Let’s debate in the comments!