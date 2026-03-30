Should California Be Banned from Hosting the Super Bowl? Boomer Esiason's Shocking Proposal (2026)

Imagine this: a Super Bowl-winning quarterback actually loses money by playing in the big game. Sounds absurd, right? But that’s exactly what happened to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold when he played in California. And this is the part most people miss—it’s not just about the hefty paycheck; it’s about the staggering tax bill that follows. Boomer Esiason, a prominent sports commentator, is now calling for the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) to boycott California as a future Super Bowl host, sparking a debate that’s as fiery as it is complex.

Here’s the breakdown: California’s infamous ‘jock tax’ and high state income tax rates can turn a player’s Super Bowl payout into a financial headache. For Darnold, winning the Super Bowl meant a $178,000 prize. But thanks to the jock tax—which calculates taxes based on the number of ‘duty days’ spent working in the state—his tax bill soared to a jaw-dropping $249,000. That’s right, he ended up losing $71,000. But here’s where it gets controversial: Is it fair for athletes to pay such exorbitant taxes for a single event, especially when their earnings from the game itself are relatively modest compared to their regular salaries?

The jock tax isn’t unique to California; many states and cities impose it on non-resident athletes and entertainers. However, California’s tax rates are among the highest, making it a particularly painful destination for Super Bowl players. Esiason argues that if the NFLPA takes a stand against California, it should also consider other high-tax states. Yet, let’s be real—Miami as a permanent Super Bowl host? Most fans and media wouldn’t complain about that.

Esiason’s frustration is palpable. He points out that Darnold’s ‘duty days’ in California likely extended beyond the Super Bowl, including regular-season games against teams like the San Francisco 49ers and LA Rams. ‘If I’m the NFLPA, I’m saying, ‘We’re never going back to California,’ he declared. ‘This is ridiculous.’ But here’s the kicker: Super Bowl LXI is already set for Los Angeles next season. So, is this just an empty threat, or could it spark real change?

While it’s hard to sympathize with multimillionaire athletes over a tax bill, the issue raises broader questions about fairness in taxation and the financial realities of professional sports. Darnold may not be losing sleep over this bill, but it’s a stark reminder of the hidden costs behind the glitz and glory of the Super Bowl. And this is the part most people miss: If California is off the table, where does that leave the NFL? Should Miami become the default host, or is there a better solution?

What do you think? Is Boomer Esiason onto something, or is this much ado about nothing? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments—this debate is far from over.