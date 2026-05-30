Should Britain Rejoin the EU? Ex-Brexit Chief Philip Rycroft Makes the Case (2026)

In a surprising turn of events, a former civil servant who played a pivotal role in Britain's Brexit journey has sparked a fresh debate. Philip Rycroft, once at the helm of the Department for Exiting the EU, now advocates for a potential U-turn, suggesting Britain should consider rejoining the EU. This statement has ignited a fire within the Labour party, with ministers urging Keir Starmer to embrace a bolder stance towards Europe.

Personally, I find this development fascinating, as it challenges the narrative that Brexit was a clear-cut decision with no room for reconsideration. Rycroft's perspective, based on his experience within the Brexit department, adds a layer of complexity to the discussion.

One of the key arguments Rycroft presents is the economic impact of Brexit. He highlights the significant hit to GDP resulting from leaving the single market, a claim supported by most economic analyses. This raises a deeper question: Was the economic promise of Brexit overstated, and if so, what does that mean for the future of British economic policy?

Furthermore, Rycroft touches on the geopolitical landscape, suggesting that Britain's security interests may be better served by solidarity with European nations, especially in light of the war in Ukraine and America's perceived disengagement. This perspective challenges the notion that Brexit was solely about economic sovereignty and highlights the complex interplay between economics and geopolitics.

However, the path to rejoining the EU is not without its challenges. Rycroft himself acknowledges that it could be a lengthy and complex process. This brings to light the question of public opinion and the political will required to navigate such a journey.

The implications of Rycroft's statement extend beyond economics and security. The European Parliament hearing revealed concerns about the rights of EU citizens in the UK and British citizens in Europe post-Brexit. The Home Office's decision to end funding for charities assisting vulnerable EU citizens has drawn criticism, with charities like Settled now relying on volunteers. This situation underscores the human cost of Brexit and the ongoing challenges faced by those affected.

In conclusion, Rycroft's call for Britain to consider rejoining the EU opens up a new chapter in the Brexit story. It invites us to reflect on the promises made during the Brexit campaign, the economic and geopolitical realities, and the human impact of such decisions. As we navigate these complex waters, it is essential to keep an open mind and engage in thoughtful dialogue, considering the broader implications for Britain's future.