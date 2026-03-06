Shohei Ohtani's Early Training for MLB Season & World Baseball Classic (2026)

The Race to Be the Best: Ohtani's Early Start and the Quest for MLB Glory

In a move that has sparked intrigue among baseball enthusiasts, Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Dodgers' star player, has taken a bold step ahead of the upcoming season. Ohtani, a true two-way talent, has begun his preseason training early, setting himself apart from his teammates and raising eyebrows across the league.

But here's where it gets controversial... Ohtani's decision to start training independently before the official camp opening next week has sparked a debate among fans and analysts. Some argue that this early start gives him a competitive edge, while others question whether it's necessary or even fair.

Ohtani's training regimen included a variety of workouts at the Dodgers' facility in Glendale, Arizona, where he threw, fielded, and prepared his body for the rigors of the upcoming campaign. This dedication to his craft is a testament to his ambition and the high standards he sets for himself.

And this is the part most people miss... The Dodgers are on a historic mission this season. They aim to win the World Series for the third consecutive time, an achievement that would cement their legacy in baseball history. Ohtani, in an interview with NBC News, expressed his desire to be a part of this historic run, saying, "The task is going to be very difficult, but I hope that when I retire, I can look back and say I was on that team that achieved the impossible."

In a heartwarming twist, Ohtani also used this opportunity to promote his new children's book, "Decoy Saves Opening Day," with proceeds going towards animal rescue efforts. This shows his commitment to giving back and his love for his furry friend, Decoy, who is a celebrity in his own right in Japan, known as Dekopin.

So, what do you think? Is Ohtani's early start a brilliant strategy or an unnecessary advantage? Will the Dodgers' quest for three championships in a row be successful? Share your thoughts in the comments, and let's discuss the future of this exciting baseball season!

