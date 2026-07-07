Shohei Ohtani Eyes Cy Young in 2026: Can He Do It? (2026)

Shohei Ohtani: The Ultimate Baseball Phenom

In the world of baseball, there's one name that stands out above the rest: Shohei Ohtani. With an impressive resume that includes five All-Star appearances, four Most Valuable Player awards, two World Series championships, and a World Baseball Classic title, Ohtani has achieved greatness that's unmatched by any current player.

But here's where it gets controversial... there's one major award that has eluded him: the Cy Young Award. Despite his incredible achievements, Ohtani hasn't yet claimed this prestigious honor.

And this is the part most people miss... with his incredible talent and dedication, it's only a matter of time before he adds the Cy Young Award to his collection.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts believes Ohtani expects to be in the Cy Young conversation, and with a healthy offseason, he's poised to dominate on the mound. "He's a disciplined worker, and he expects the most from himself," Roberts said.

Ohtani's journey to becoming a full-time, two-way player hasn't been without challenges. An elbow injury kept him off the mound in 2024, but he made a strong comeback last year, helping the Dodgers secure their second consecutive World Series title.

"He just looks strong, but not overly muscular," Roberts observed. "His body is moving well, and I think he's in his prime."

Ohtani, now 31, feels right at home with the Dodgers, the franchise that has nurtured his talent and helped him become a baseball phenomenon. "I finally had a normal offseason," he said. "It was short, but I think it was beneficial."

However, there's a twist in Ohtani's preparation for the upcoming season. He won't be pitching for Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic, instead focusing solely on his batting skills. This decision was made with his long-term health in mind, as Roberts pointed out, "He's had two major surgeries, and we want to ensure he has a long and successful career."

The timeline for the WBC presents a unique challenge for Ohtani's preparation for the Dodgers' opening day game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Both Roberts and Ohtani are unsure about his throwing schedule in Japan.

"It's a delicate balance," Roberts said. "We'll assess his progress in the coming weeks, but there's no set timeline for his readiness."

As the Dodgers enter the season as World Series favorites, they've made significant moves in the free agent market, further solidifying their dominance. The addition of four-time All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker and star reliever Edwin Díaz has widened the gap between the haves and have nots in baseball.

So, will Ohtani finally claim the Cy Young Award this season? Only time will tell, but with his talent, dedication, and a healthy offseason, it's certainly within reach. What do you think? Will Ohtani add another major award to his impressive collection? Share your thoughts in the comments!