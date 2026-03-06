Shocking Scam: Man Jailed for Selling £7M Fake Plane Parts - Grounding Hundreds of Flights! (2026)

A shocking case of fraud has landed a Virginia Water resident behind bars, revealing a disturbing threat to aviation safety. Joshua Askew, a former techno DJ, has been sentenced to prison for his role in a counterfeit plane parts scheme that impacted global air travel.

Askew, a 38-year-old from the South East, was jailed for four years and eight months after selling an astonishing £7 million worth of fake aircraft components. These parts were installed in passenger planes, leading to the grounding of hundreds of international flights. But here's where it gets controversial: the fraudster operated right from his garage, yet managed to infiltrate the supply chain of major airlines.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) revealed that Askew, trading under the name AOG, sold over 60,000 counterfeit parts. These included engine blades, bolts, and washers, which were fitted into the CFM56 engine—a widely used model powering the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320.

Emma Luxton, director of operations at the SFO, expressed her disbelief at the audacity of the crime, stating, "He risked public safety in a way that defies belief." The fraud was uncovered in 2023 when a bolt supplied by Askew to a Portuguese airline failed to fit an engine, triggering a chain of events that exposed the scam.

Askew's deception involved forging documents and inventing fake employees, with customers receiving emails and paperwork signed by non-existent sales and quality managers. This elaborate ruse resulted in airlines losing a staggering £39.3 million, affecting prominent carriers like Ryanair, American Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, and TAP Air Portugal.

During sentencing, Mr. Justice Simon Picken emphasized the severity of the crime, stating that Askew's actions undermined the entire regulatory framework designed to protect air travelers. The fraudster was also banned from acting as a company director for eight years and will face further proceedings related to the proceeds of his crimes.

This case raises critical questions about supply chain security and the potential vulnerabilities in the aviation industry. How can we ensure that such fraudulent activities are detected earlier? And what measures can be implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and let's explore the complexities of this intriguing yet alarming story.