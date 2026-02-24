Shocking Revelations: Oldham Mental Health Unit Ordered to Improve After Patient Neglect (2026)

A shocking revelation has come to light about a private mental health facility, Cygnet Kenney House, located in Oldham, Greater Manchester. This facility, which should be a sanctuary for those battling mental health issues, has been found wanting in its care standards. The Care Quality Commission (CQC), a health watchdog, has issued a warning, citing failures in providing safe care.

But here's where it gets controversial... The CQC inspectors uncovered a range of issues, including inadequate staffing, slow responses to incidents, and improper management of medications. One patient even received out-of-date drugs!

The report paints a concerning picture. Patients on the Harben ward, a high-dependency rehabilitation ward for women, expressed feeling unsafe and neglected. Staff seemed too occupied to offer support, and their responses were often unhelpful. One employee's remark, "Stop crying, you're making me sad," to a distressed patient, is a stark example of the lack of empathy and professionalism.

In the Baldock and Billington wards, staff struggled to keep track of patients' food and fluid intake, and some patients were observed for longer periods than recommended.

And this is the part most people miss... Two out of seven patients the inspectors spoke to reported slow responses from staff when they were in distress or needed assistance. One patient even waited over three hours to be taken on leave!

However, it's not all negative. Three patients praised the staff for their treatment and behavior.

Jennifer Healey, the hospital manager, emphasized the priority of patient safety and the seriousness with which they take safe care delivery. They've implemented a comprehensive improvement plan focused on managing ligature risks, enhancing staff training, and strengthening medicines management.

So, what do you think? Is this enough to address the concerns raised? Should we be more critical of private mental health facilities? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Shocking Revelations: Oldham Mental Health Unit Ordered to Improve After Patient Neglect (2026)

