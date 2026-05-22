Shocking Footage: Fatal Shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis - Conflicting Accounts Emerge (2026)

A shocking video has surfaced, revealing the moments leading up to a fatal encounter in Minneapolis, leaving a man dead and authorities divided. The footage, captured by a bystander, shows the final moments of Alex Pretti's life, a 37-year-old man, before federal immigration officers opened fire.

The incident has sparked controversy and conflicting narratives from officials. Secretary Kristi Noem from Homeland Security claims that Pretti's behavior warranted defensive action from the officers, but Governor Tim Walz vehemently disagrees, calling the federal account a fabrication.

But here's where it gets even more contentious: This tragedy occurred just weeks after another American citizen, Renee Good, was also shot and killed by an immigration agent in the same city. The timing and proximity of these incidents have raised questions and concerns among residents and officials alike.

Follow the live updates to stay informed as this story unfolds, leaving many seeking answers and accountability. And this is the part where public opinion matters most—what do you think about the use of lethal force in these situations? Is it ever justified, or should alternative methods be prioritized? Share your thoughts below, but remember to keep the discussion respectful and insightful.

Shocking Footage: Fatal Shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis - Conflicting Accounts Emerge (2026)

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