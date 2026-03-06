Shocking Case: Men Jailed for Cruel Sheep Attack with Fireworks | Animal Cruelty Exposed (2026)

Two agricultural students have been jailed for their involvement in a brutal and disturbing attack on a sheep. The incident, which was filmed and shared, involved the students punching, kicking, and ultimately causing fatal injuries to the animal, including the insertion of fireworks into its mouth and body. The students, Leighton Ashby and Oakley Hollands, were enrolled at Plumpton Agricultural College and pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal. The court heard that the attack was not an isolated incident, as the students had previously displayed disturbing behavior towards other animals, including a dead fox being dismembered and a badger being kicked. The prosecutor, Jordan Franks, described their actions as exhibiting a "worrying pattern in the mutilation and destruction of animals." The students' actions have sparked outrage among animal rights activists and the public, with protesters gathering outside the court and calling for a custodial sentence. The students' backgrounds in agriculture and their previous good character only add to the shock and concern surrounding the case. The court heard that both defendants had been diagnosed with mental health conditions, with Hollands diagnosed with ADHD and Ashby with autism and learning difficulties. Despite their conditions, the judge, Jeremy Gold KC, emphasized the severity of their actions and the suffering inflicted on the defenseless animal. The students' actions have not only caused physical harm but have also raised questions about the nature of violence and the potential underlying psychological factors. The case highlights the importance of addressing animal welfare and the need for education and support in agricultural settings to prevent such incidents from occurring.