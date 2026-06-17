Shock late NSW switch predicted; QLD’s big advantage: Cooper and Matty’s Origin Verdict (2026)

State of Origin: Expert Predictions and Insights

The highly anticipated State of Origin is upon us, with Game I kicking off at Sydney's Accor Stadium. As a seasoned analyst, I'm thrilled to delve into the expert opinions of Matty Johns and Cooper Cronk, who have shared their insights on this epic clash.

Key Players to Watch

Both experts highlight the undeniable talent of Nathan, who is expected to dominate the arena. His performance will undoubtedly shape the game's outcome. However, what caught my attention was their focus on two relatively lesser-known players: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Sam Walker. Tabuai-Fidow's magic, reminiscent of Greg Inglis, could be a game-changer for Queensland. As for Walker, his confidence and playmaking abilities could either elevate him to stardom or put him on the back foot against the formidable Nathan Cleary.

Tactical Advantages and Predictions

Cronk's analysis of the Maroons' advantage is intriguing. He emphasizes the importance of the No. 9 position, predicting that Harry Grant's influence could be pivotal. If Queensland gains momentum, Grant's role could bring Munster and Ponga into the spotlight. This strategic observation showcases the fine margins that can decide these intense matches.

Matty Johns also brings up an interesting point about potential late changes. He suggests a switch between Stephen Crichton and Tolu Koula, which could be a tactical move to cover for height differences in defense. Additionally, the possibility of Dylan Lucas entering the 19 raises questions about flexibility and injury cover, especially in the event of a James Tedesco injury.

The Final Verdict

In a surprising twist, Cronk predicts a Queensland victory, citing their strong start and the need to avoid chasing the scoreboard. He foresees a 24-16 win with Harry Grant as the man of the match. Conversely, Matty Johns leans towards NSW, expecting a high-tempo game that suits the Blues. He predicts a 28-18 scoreline, leaving room for the possibility of a low-scoring affair at Accor Stadium.

What's fascinating here is the acknowledgment of NSW's strengths, even from a Queensland supporter like Cronk. This series promises to be a thrilling contest, with both teams bringing unique advantages and strategies to the table. As an analyst, I can't wait to see how these predictions unfold and which team will rise to the occasion.