Shingles Risk in Older Canadians with Chronic Illnesses: What You Need to Know (2026)

Shingles: A Hidden Threat for Older Canadians with Chronic Illnesses

Did you know that shingles, often dismissed as just a painful rash, can have devastating and long-lasting effects, especially for older adults with chronic health conditions? A recent survey reveals a startling gap in awareness: over half of older Canadians with chronic illnesses don't realize their condition increases their risk of developing shingles. But here's where it gets even more concerning: while 77% fear the disruption shingles could cause to their daily lives, nearly half have never discussed this risk with their healthcare provider. And this is the part most people miss: shingles isn't just a rash; it can lead to severe complications like long-term nerve pain, hospitalization, and even vision loss.

In Canada, shingles affects an estimated 130,000 individuals annually, with approximately 1 in 3 adults experiencing it in their lifetime. Caused by the reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus (the same virus behind chickenpox), shingles can be particularly severe in adults with chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, asthma, COPD, and chronic kidney disease. These conditions not only increase the risk of developing shingles but also heighten the likelihood of complications like hospitalization and long-term nerve pain.

The survey, conducted by Human8 on behalf of GSK, polled 1,000 Canadian adults aged 50-70 living with chronic conditions. Shockingly, 27% believe their chronic illness doesn't impact their immune system or shingles risk, and 55% are unaware their condition could increase shingles complications. Among those with cardiovascular disease, COPD, asthma, and diabetes, awareness was particularly low.

Michelle Horn, Country Medical Director at GSK Canada, emphasizes: 'Shingles is more than just a rash; its impact can be particularly devastating and prolonged for those who are older or living with underlying health conditions. Vaccination is a critical tool that supports healthy aging, yet adult vaccination rates in Canada are concerningly low. Many older adults, whose weakening immune systems and higher rates of chronic illness put them at increased risk, remain unprotected.'

The survey also highlights the real-world impact of shingles: 42% of respondents who experienced shingles reported severe pain that significantly disrupted their daily lives, and 32% said it prevented them from working or attending social events. These findings underscore the urgent need for greater public health education and proactive conversations about shingles between patients and healthcare providers.

But here's the controversial part: While shingles vaccination is a proven preventive measure, adult vaccination rates in Canada remain low. Is it a lack of awareness, access, or prioritization? We want to hear from you—do you think more needs to be done to promote shingles vaccination among older adults with chronic conditions? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

About Shingles

Shingles is caused by the reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus, which lies dormant in the nervous system after a person has had chickenpox. As we age, our immune system weakens, increasing the risk of this virus reactivating. Symptoms typically include a painful rash with blisters across the chest, abdomen, or face, often accompanied by aching, burning, or stabbing pain. Post-herpetic neuralgia (PHN), a long-lasting nerve pain, is the most common complication, affecting 5-30% of shingles cases. Rarely, shingles can lead to bacterial skin infections, muscle paralysis, and even vision or hearing loss. It has also been linked to serious complications like heart attack or stroke.

About the Survey

The national survey was conducted online, with participants answering 15 questions about risk factors, daily life disruptions, shingles experiences, and discussions with healthcare providers. All data was collected with full transparency and anonymized to protect participant privacy.

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company dedicated to uniting science, technology, and talent to stay ahead of disease. Learn more at gsk.ca.

Cautionary Note

GSK reminds investors that forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. For more details, refer to the 'Risk Factors' section in GSK's Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2024 and the Q4 Results for 2025.

References

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SOURCE GlaxoSmithKline Inc.

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