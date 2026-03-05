SHINEDOWN New Album Announcement: Title, Release Date, and What to Expect! (2026)

Shinedown's New Album: A Highly Anticipated Release with a Twist

Get ready for a thrilling announcement from one of rock's most iconic bands! In a recent interview, Shinedown's drummer, Barry Kerch, revealed that the wait for their next album is almost over. This highly anticipated follow-up to 2022's 'Planet Zero' will have its title and release date unveiled this very month.

But here's where it gets interesting: when asked about the nature of the upcoming album, Kerch assured fans that it won't be another concept record. He expressed relief, saying, 'Thank God it's not a concept record,' after having two consecutive conceptual albums, 'Attention Attention' and 'Planet Zero'. The band aims to return to their roots with a collection of songs that are simply fun and reminiscent of old-school rock and roll.

And this is the part most fans will love: the new album will showcase Shinedown's signature eclecticism. According to Kerch, it will feature songs that will surprise and delight fans, with some tracks being more experimental and others being classic, hard-hitting Shinedown anthems. He teases that some songs will be 'different' but still loved by the band, while others will be instantly recognizable as Shinedown's energetic rock style.

The band has already released several singles, including 'Three Six Five', 'Dance, Kid, Dance', 'Killing Fields', and 'Searchlight', but these only scratch the surface of what's to come. 'Searchlight', written by Brent Smith, Eric Bass, and Dave Bassett, and produced by Bass, premiered live at the band's debut at the legendary Opry, where fans packed the venue, creating an unforgettable moment.

2025 was a monumental year for Shinedown. 'Searchlight' followed their global hit 'Three Six Five', which dominated radio charts, and the band also released two more chart-topping singles, 'Dance, Kid, Dance' and 'Killing Fields'. With these releases, Shinedown solidified their record-breaking reign on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart and the Mediabase Active Rock chart, boasting the most No. 1 songs on both.

The band's success continued with their first-ever sold-out performance at Madison Square Garden during their 'Dance, Kid, Dance' arena tour. They also launched a new bedside music program in partnership with HCA Florida Healthcare through a generous donation from ticket sales. Shinedown's impact was further recognized at the iHeartRadio Awards, where they took home multiple awards.

Looking ahead, Shinedown has exciting plans. They will be curating their first-ever festival, the Lunatic Ball Beach Weekend, in October 2026, featuring an impressive lineup of artists. Additionally, they will be headlining the renowned Sonic Temple festival in May 2026, marking their first time leading the iconic Ohio event.

Are you a Shinedown fan? What do you think about their upcoming album and recent achievements? Let us know in the comments, and stay tuned for the big reveal this month!