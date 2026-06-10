Shifts Happen: Generations & AI in Nursing (2026)

The future of nursing is here, and it’s colliding with the past in ways that are both exciting and unsettling. Generations are clashing, and AI is knocking on the door—but is the nursing profession ready? United Nurses of Alberta’s upcoming Wellness Day, titled Shifts Happen: Generations & AI in Nursing, dives headfirst into this complex intersection on Friday, March 20, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM. This isn’t just another webinar—it’s a conversation that could redefine how nurses work, lead, and connect in an era of rapid change.

Here’s the deal: Nursing isn’t just about clinical skills; it’s about communication, leadership, resilience, and culture. But here’s where it gets controversial—how do these values hold up when Baby Boomers, Gen Xers, Millennials, and Gen Zers share the same workspace? And what happens when AI starts making decisions alongside human nurses? This day-long online event, featuring UNA President Heather Smith, Meagan Johnson, and Tracie Risling, will tackle these questions head-on. From panel discussions to interactive sessions, attendees will explore how generational differences shape workplace dynamics and how emerging technologies like AI are reshaping nursing practice—from clinical decision support to streamlining documentation.

And this is the part most people miss: AI isn’t just a tool; it’s a force that could either strengthen or weaken the human connection at the heart of nursing. Participants will leave equipped with strategies to bridge generational gaps, foster innovation without friction, and ensure AI enhances—not replaces—the empathy and intuition that make nursing unique. Whether you’re a nurse leader, educator, or clinician, this event is your roadmap to navigating the evolving landscape of AI in nursing.

UNA members, mark your calendars and register now [https://dms.una.ca/event/una5562523151325665] to secure your spot. Can’t attend live? No worries—a recorded version will be available afterward. And for those planning to join, don’t forget to request a Professional Development Day to make the most of this opportunity.

Here’s the bold question we’re leaving you with: As AI becomes more integrated into nursing, will it unite generations or drive them further apart? Share your thoughts in the comments—we want to hear from you! More details about the speakers and agenda are coming soon, so stay tuned. This isn’t just a webinar; it’s a call to action for the future of nursing.