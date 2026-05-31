Shenzhou-21: Experiments in Space | China's Six-Month Mission (2026)

The Shenzhou-21 crew has been hard at work aboard China's space station, conducting a wide range of experiments in various fields during their nearly two-month mission. The crew, consisting of mission commander Zhang Lu and taikonauts Wu Fei and Zhang Hongzhang, is a diverse representation of Chinese taikonauts, each serving in a unique role: space pilot, flight engineer, and payload specialist.

One of the key areas of focus is aerospace medicine. The crew utilized electroencephalogram (EEG) equipment to gather data for projects like metacognitive monitoring research and group brain cognition-emotion analysis and regulation, providing valuable insights to ground-based researchers.

In the Wentian lab module, the astronauts collected samples of Arabidopsis thaliana, a plant species crucial for understanding the molecular regulation of plant stem cells. This research will significantly contribute to advancements in plant biology.

The crew also delved into the realm of microgravity physics, disassembling and reassembling the complex fluid experiment module in the fluid physics experimental cabinet. They meticulously replaced experimental samples according to the carefully planned schedule.

Additionally, the mission involved hands-on work in the combustion experimental cabinet, where the crew replaced the sampling cover of the plug-in gas experiment and conducted cleaning and sample replacement in the containerless cabinet experimental chamber. They also maintained the electrodes of the axial mechanism, ensuring the smooth operation of the experiments.

A significant achievement was the launch of the in situ electrochemical optical research project on lithium-ion batteries for space applications. Payload expert Zhang's expertise was instrumental in capturing images of the entire lithium dendrite growth process, offering valuable insights into battery technology.

Furthermore, the astronauts underwent comprehensive medical examinations, including bone density measurements, electrocardiograms, blood pressure checks, and visual function assessments. These evaluations are essential for monitoring their health during the extended stay in orbit.