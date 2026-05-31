Shenzhou-21: Experiments in Space | China's Six-Month Mission (2026)

The Shenzhou-21 crew has been hard at work aboard China's space station, conducting a wide range of experiments in various fields during their nearly two-month mission. The crew, consisting of mission commander Zhang Lu and taikonauts Wu Fei and Zhang Hongzhang, is a diverse representation of Chinese taikonauts, each serving in a unique role: space pilot, flight engineer, and payload specialist.

One of the key areas of focus is aerospace medicine. The crew utilized electroencephalogram (EEG) equipment to gather data for projects like metacognitive monitoring research and group brain cognition-emotion analysis and regulation, providing valuable insights to ground-based researchers.

In the Wentian lab module, the astronauts collected samples of Arabidopsis thaliana, a plant species crucial for understanding the molecular regulation of plant stem cells. This research will significantly contribute to advancements in plant biology.

The crew also delved into the realm of microgravity physics, disassembling and reassembling the complex fluid experiment module in the fluid physics experimental cabinet. They meticulously replaced experimental samples according to the carefully planned schedule.

Additionally, the mission involved hands-on work in the combustion experimental cabinet, where the crew replaced the sampling cover of the plug-in gas experiment and conducted cleaning and sample replacement in the containerless cabinet experimental chamber. They also maintained the electrodes of the axial mechanism, ensuring the smooth operation of the experiments.

A significant achievement was the launch of the in situ electrochemical optical research project on lithium-ion batteries for space applications. Payload expert Zhang's expertise was instrumental in capturing images of the entire lithium dendrite growth process, offering valuable insights into battery technology.

Furthermore, the astronauts underwent comprehensive medical examinations, including bone density measurements, electrocardiograms, blood pressure checks, and visual function assessments. These evaluations are essential for monitoring their health during the extended stay in orbit.

Shenzhou-21: Experiments in Space | China's Six-Month Mission (2026)

References

Top Articles
American Idol Season 24: Episode 10 Air Date and How to Watch
CWG Live: Warm Midweek Ahead + Potential DC Storms | Local Weather Update
Porter Martone Signs with Flyers: NHL Debut Imminent! | 2025 Draft Pick Joins Philadelphia
Latest Posts
Stan Wawrinka's Dream Match Before Retirement: Facing Carlos Alcaraz
Moesha Johnson Dominates 2026 Open Water World Cup in Somabay! Full Race Analysis
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Duncan Muller

Last Updated:

Views: 5568

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (59 voted)

Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Duncan Muller

Birthday: 1997-01-13

Address: Apt. 505 914 Phillip Crossroad, O'Konborough, NV 62411

Phone: +8555305800947

Job: Construction Agent

Hobby: Shopping, Table tennis, Snowboarding, Rafting, Motor sports, Homebrewing, Taxidermy

Introduction: My name is Duncan Muller, I am a enchanting, good, gentle, modern, tasty, nice, elegant person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.