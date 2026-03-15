Shelli Sonstein's Emotional Farewell from WAXQ: A Radio Legend's Journey (2026)

Shelli Sonstein's 53-Year Radio Journey Comes to an End: A Legacy of Morning Radio and Public Affairs

After 53 years in the radio industry, Shelli Sonstein has decided to step down from her role as co-host of the morning show on WAXQ, a beloved iHeartMedia Classic Rock station in New York. Her departure marks the end of a remarkable career that has left an indelible mark on the airwaves.

Sonstein's journey began in 1973 at WMMR in Philadelphia, where she honed her skills before moving to Atlanta. She arrived in New York in 1977, joining Jim Kerr on the morning show at 95.5 WPLJ. Together, they became a dynamic duo, not only entertaining listeners but also making waves in the industry. Sonstein's versatility shone through as she seamlessly transitioned from newscasting for the ABC Radio Network to hosting her own public affairs show, 'Sonstein Sunday,' on WAXQ. Her dedication to the craft was further recognized with multiple Gracie Awards.

The announcement of Sonstein's departure came from Kerr himself, who paid tribute to his on-air partner of 47 years. Despite the bittersweet nature of the moment, Kerr and Executive Producer/co-host Trevor Marden will continue to bring the morning show to life. Sonstein's absence will undoubtedly be felt, but her legacy will live on through the memories and achievements she helped create.

As we bid farewell to a radio legend, we invite you to share your thoughts and memories in the comments below. How has Shelli Sonstein's work impacted your listening experience? What will you miss the most about her morning show?

Lance Venta, the founder of RadioInsight.com, has been a keen observer of the radio industry since the mid-1990s. His insights and content strategies have shaped the industry, and he continues to advise stations and programs across America, ensuring their digital presence remains strong.