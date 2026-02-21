Shekhar Kapur's Journey: From CA to Iconic Filmmaker | Karma, Destiny, or Choice? (2026)

Shekhar Kapur, the visionary director behind the iconic films 'Mr. India' and 'Masoom', offers a captivating glimpse into his unexpected journey. In a candid Instagram post, Kapur reflects on a pivotal moment in his life, revealing a decision that set him on a path far removed from his initial career choice. With a hint of nostalgia, he shares, "That was a night before I left India for London to be a Chartered Accountant. Life seemed set. The best qualification you could have then. Great job when you got back. High up the ladder in the marriage market. Membership to the Delhi Gymkhana Club.. and a great retirement playing bridge amongst the then elite at the club. Except it did not turn out that way. I walked away after qualifying and doing a couple of jobs in London."

Kapur's story is a testament to the power of destiny and karma. He questions, "Or did I? Is there Karma involved? It’s not like I did nothing. I acted and made Movies/TV in India and Hollywood. I created theatrical productions in the West End, in Broadway, in Europe and Dubai .. I created India’s first Digital Start Up. I taught at MIT .. been on the Board of Singapore’s Media Development Authority, and the Board of Dubai Expo. And so so much more .. because I had no choice .. because I, like a child, walked through any door that opened."

This narrative invites us to ponder the role of choice and fate in our lives. Kapur's journey, from accounting to acting and filmmaking, challenges the notion of predetermined paths. It prompts us to consider whether our decisions are truly our own or if there are unseen forces at play. As he reflects on his life's twists and turns, Kapur leaves us with a thought-provoking question: "Did I have a choice.. or was it supposed to happen? Karma, Destiny.. really?"

This intriguing tale not only showcases Kapur's remarkable career transformation but also encourages us to embrace the unexpected turns in our own lives. It's a reminder that sometimes, the most extraordinary paths are forged not by design but by the unpredictable currents of destiny and karma.