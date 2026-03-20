Sheffield Tigers Skipper Josh Pickering Returns for 2026 Premiership Campaign! (2026)

The Return of the Skipper: A Key Piece in the Tigers' Puzzle

In the world of speedway racing, the announcement of Josh Pickering's return to the Sheffield Tigers has sparked excitement and anticipation. The ROWE Motor Oil Premiership is set to kick off in 2026, and the Tigers are gearing up with a solid lineup.

Pickering, a fan favorite and the beloved skipper, has inked a deal for his fourth consecutive year with the team. Joining him are familiar faces like Jack Holder, Chris Holder, Anders Rowe, Leon Flint, and Jye Etheridge. The only new addition to the squad is Rising Star Luke Killeen, who will be making his mark at Owlerton this season.

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But here's where it gets intriguing: Pickering's role as club captain and his impact on the team's performance cannot be overstated. Simon Stead, the team manager, couldn't hide his delight at retaining Pickering's services. "He's our all-star, a true heat-leader, and an exceptional captain," Stead gushed. "His on-track presence is invaluable, and we're counting on him to continue his stellar form and perhaps even raise the bar even higher."

And this is the part most people miss: Pickering's influence extends beyond his racing prowess. His leadership skills and ability to unite the team are invaluable assets. With the Premiership campaign just around the corner, the Tigers are relying on Pickering to maintain his high standards and lead them to success.

So, as we await the start of the 2026 season, one question remains: Can the Tigers, with Pickering at the helm, soar to new heights? What do you think? Feel free to share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below! We'd love to hear your take on this exciting development.