Shedeur Sanders: Rookie to Pro Bowler? The Controversy Explained (2026)

Shedeur Sanders, the Cleveland Browns' rookie quarterback, has been named a Pro Bowl replacement, according to reporter Jordan Schultz. This comes as a surprise, given the team's recent success and the performance of other quarterbacks. With a QBR of 18.9 and a passer rating of 68.1, Sanders' statistics don't quite stack up against his teammate, Dillon Gabriel, who had a QBR of 31.5 and a passer rating of 80.8. The question arises: why was Sanders chosen over Gabriel? The answer may lie in the fact that other quarterbacks could have turned down the Pro Bowl opportunity, but it's still a topic of debate among sports enthusiasts.

Shedeur Sanders: Rookie to Pro Bowler? The Controversy Explained (2026)

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