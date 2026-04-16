Shedeur Sanders, the Cleveland Browns' rookie quarterback, has been named a Pro Bowl replacement, according to reporter Jordan Schultz. This comes as a surprise, given the team's recent success and the performance of other quarterbacks. With a QBR of 18.9 and a passer rating of 68.1, Sanders' statistics don't quite stack up against his teammate, Dillon Gabriel, who had a QBR of 31.5 and a passer rating of 80.8. The question arises: why was Sanders chosen over Gabriel? The answer may lie in the fact that other quarterbacks could have turned down the Pro Bowl opportunity, but it's still a topic of debate among sports enthusiasts.
Shedeur Sanders: Rookie to Pro Bowler? The Controversy Explained (2026)
References
- https://www.patriots.com/news/afc-championship-injury-report-patriots-at-broncos
- https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/2026/01/15/commanders-stadium-photos/
- https://bleacherreport.com/articles/25369806-shedeur-sanders-reportedly-added-nfl-pro-bowl-roster-after-rookie-season-browns
- https://www.nbcsports.com/nfl/profootballtalk/rumor-mill/news/report-steelers-are-open-to-an-aaron-rodgers-return
- https://www.nfl.com/news/remaining-coaching-searches-likely-to-heat-up-following-championship-sunday-s-results
- https://www.espn.com/nfl/recap?gameId=401772987
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