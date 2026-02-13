Just when fight fans thought the welterweight division was heating up, a devastating blow has struck again: UFC star Shavkat Rakhmonov is sidelined once more due to injury, potentially pushing his return to late 2026. This news comes as a gut punch to both fans and analysts who had pegged Rakhmonov as the frontrunner to challenge reigning welterweight champion Islam Makhachev. But here's where it gets even more frustrating—Rakhmonov, boasting an unblemished 19-0 MMA record (7-0 in the UFC), had only recently declared himself ready to reclaim his spot in the octagon after a year-long absence due to a knee injury. And this is the part most people miss: despite fighting through a meniscus and partial ACL tear in his last bout against Ian Machado Garry at UFC 310, Rakhmonov still managed to secure a unanimous decision victory, marking the first time in his career he went the distance after 18 consecutive stoppages. Now, with another knee surgery under his belt and a projected nine-month recovery, the 31-year-old’s return feels like a distant dream. The welterweight landscape has already shifted dramatically since his last fight in December 2024, and by the time he steps back into the cage, nearly two years will have passed. But here’s the controversial question: Will Rakhmonov still be the same dominant force after such a prolonged absence, or will the division’s rising stars have closed the gap? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—is Rakhmonov’s title shot still a sure thing, or is the welterweight throne about to get even more crowded?
Shavkat Rakhmonov Injured Again: Late 2026 Return Possible? UFC Welterweight Title Implications (2026)
