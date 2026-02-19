Sharks vs Lions: Epic URC Derby Highlights & Key Moments (2026)

The Lions roar in extra time, but the real story lies in the individual performances and controversial decisions. Here are five key takeaways from the thrilling URC derby:

1. Youth vs Experience: The highly-rated young scrum-half Haashim Pead, who had limited opportunities this season, stepped up when it mattered most. His moment of brilliance in extra time sealed the deal for the Lions, leaving the Sharks' seasoned Springboks contingent in the shadows. But here's where it gets controversial: Was this a tactical masterstroke or a desperate move by the Lions' coach, given Pead's lack of game time?

2. Kolisi's Commitment: Despite the news of his impending departure, Siya Kolisi gave a stellar performance, showcasing his power and commitment to the Sharks. His try in the 25th minute was a testament to his all-around game. But the question remains: Can the Sharks retain their star player's services for the remainder of the season?

3. Red Card Drama: Ruan Venter's red card was a game-changer. The Lions, reduced to 14 men, showed resilience and fought hard. But was the decision fair? The TMO's involvement and the subsequent review process have sparked debates among fans and experts alike. And this is the part most people miss: Could this incident have been avoided with better officiating?

4. Springboks' Mixed Fortunes: While Kolisi and Grant Williams shone, the rest of the Springboks struggled to make an impact. Jordan Hendrikse's missed conversions and the midfield duo's lackluster performance raised concerns. The Sharks' captain, Esterhuizen, also faced scrutiny for his late-game decision-making. Were the Springboks underprepared, or did the Lions simply outsmart them?

5. The Lions' Resilience: Despite the setbacks, the Lions displayed remarkable resilience. They fought back from a 15-0 deficit and overcame the red card to win in extra time. This victory could be a turning point for the team, especially with the impressive performance of their young stars. But will this be a one-off, or can they build on this momentum?

The URC derby provided plenty of talking points and left fans with more questions than answers. What did you make of the game? Do you agree with the referee's decisions? Share your thoughts and let's spark a lively discussion!