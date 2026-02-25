Sharks Trade for Goalie Laurent Brossoit: Impact on Team and Player's Career (2026)

In a surprising move, the San Jose Sharks have bolstered their goaltending depth by acquiring Laurent Brossoit from the Chicago Blackhawks in a multi-player trade. This deal adds an intriguing element to the Sharks' roster, but it also raises questions about the future of some key players.

The Trade Details:

The Sharks welcomed Brossoit, a seasoned goaltender, along with young defenseman Nolan Allan and a 2028 seventh-round pick. In exchange, they sent defensemen Ryan Ellis and Jake Furlong, along with a 2028 fourth-round pick, to Chicago. But here's where it gets intriguing: Brossoit, despite signing a $6.6 million, two-year contract with the Blackhawks in 2024, never actually played a game for them.

Brossoit's Journey:

The 32-year-old goaltender has had an eventful career. After being drafted in the sixth round in 2011, he has played for Edmonton, Vegas, and Winnipeg, where he had a stellar 2023-24 season with a 15-5-2 record. However, a meniscus operation and hip surgery have sidelined him for significant periods, including all of last season.

Impact on the Sharks:

This trade provides the Sharks with a proven goaltender who, when healthy, can be a reliable presence in the net. But it also raises questions about the future of Ryan Ellis, a veteran defenseman with a substantial salary cap hit. And this is the part most fans are curious about: how will the Sharks manage their defensive lineup with Ellis' contract now on the Blackhawks' books?

Young Talent Exchange:

The trade also involves two young defensemen. Jake Furlong, a 21-year-old with AHL experience, and Nolan Allan, a 22-year-old who has already tasted NHL action with Chicago, will swap teams. This exchange of young talent could significantly impact both franchises in the long term.

