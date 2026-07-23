Shane Lowry's Masters Challenge: Can He Beat Rory McIlroy on Day 4? (2026)

The Masters Tournament is a spectacle of golf's finest, and this year, Shane Lowry is in the running to claim the coveted green jacket. With a solid third-round performance, he's now in a position to challenge for the title, especially after making Masters history with multiple hole-in-ones. But it's his comment about Rory McIlroy that has sparked interest and debate.

Lowry's statement, 'If Rory could shoot a 68 today, he might run away with the tournament,' reveals a strategic mindset. It's a testament to his understanding of the game and the pressure of being at the top of the leaderboard. Lowry's own experience at the 2019 Open Championship and his recent performance at the Cognizant Classic equip him with the knowledge of how to handle major championship pressure. However, his acknowledgment of the mental scars from past Masters performances highlights the psychological challenges he faces.

The course conditions, as Lowry noted, played a significant role in McIlroy's performance. Softer greens made it more accessible, but it's the mental fortitude required to stay focused and aggressive that separates the contenders from the champions. Lowry's ability to manage pressure and maintain a competitive edge will be crucial in his pursuit of the green jacket.

In my opinion, Lowry's comment about McIlroy showcases his tactical acumen and self-awareness. It's a reminder that golf is as much a mental game as it is physical. As he navigates the final round, his experience and strategic mindset will be pivotal in determining whether he overcomes his mental scars and claims the Masters title.