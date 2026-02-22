Shane Flanagan's Dragons: Building a Contender for the 2026 NRL Finals (2026)

Can the Dragons rise from the ashes and roar back into finals contention by 2026? That's the burning question on everyone's mind as Shane Flanagan steers the St George Illawarra Dragons towards a brighter future. Since taking the reins in 2024, Flanagan has been busy reshaping the team, bringing in a mix of seasoned stars and exciting young talent.

He's not just building a team; he's building a legacy. The Dragons, who haven't tasted finals football since 2018, are now under the watchful eye of a coach determined to bring long-term success to the Red V. Flanagan's strategy involves a blend of experience and youthful exuberance. He's bolstered the squad with key players like Keaon Koloamatangi, Clint Gutherson, and Valentine Holmes. Simultaneously, he's nurturing emerging talents such as Hamish Stewart, Toby Couchman, and Dylan Egan, creating a dynamic team that's both competitive and promising.

Flanagan has made it clear: the goal is to make the finals by 2026. This bold declaration sets the stage for an exciting journey. He's focused on developing young players, like Hamish Stewart, Dylan Egan, and the Couchman brothers, to build a strong foundation for the future.

"They're all babies, but they're playing first grade now, so while it's building foundations, but we also expect to play finals," Flanagan stated.

Flanagan, who coached the Cronulla Sharks to a premiership victory in 2016, understands what it takes to build a winning team. He sees some similarities between his current Dragons squad and the Sharks team that clinched the title. However, he acknowledges that the Dragons are less experienced.

"I suppose you could draw a couple of lines [between the 2016 Sharks and the 2026 Dragons], but we probably didn't have as many young fellas in that ‘16 side," he admitted.

But here's where it gets controversial... Flanagan's confidence in the young players is unwavering. He believes their development is the key to the Dragons' success.

"Hopefully our young ones have really breakout seasons, and they excel," Flanagan said. He's excited about the potential of these young players and believes the experienced players will guide them.

The youth movement is well underway at the Dragons, but the expectations of finals remain high. Do you think Flanagan's plan to blend youth and experience will lead the Dragons back to the finals by 2026? Share your thoughts in the comments below!