Shane Day to NY Giants? 5 Questions About the Offensive Coordinator Candidate (2026)

Shane Day, who currently serves as the quarterbacks coach for the Los Angeles Chargers and has played a pivotal role in mentoring star QB Justin Herbert, is set to interview this Saturday for the offensive coordinator position with the New York Giants, which is currently open.

Given this significant moment, let’s delve deeper into the background of the 51-year-old coach. To gather insights, we reached out to Michael Peterson from SB Nation's Bolts from the Blue, a site dedicated to covering the Chargers.

Ed: He previously interviewed for the role of offensive coordinator with the Chargers. Had Mike McDaniel not been available, would promoting Day to that position have been a wise choice?

Michael: I believe it would have been a reasonable decision if the Chargers felt that elevating someone who has closely worked with Herbert for nearly all his seasons since being drafted was the right path forward. If anyone understands what Herbert needs to excel in his game, it’s undoubtedly Day.

Ed: If Day were to accept the Giants’ offer, how significant of a loss would that be for the Chargers' coaching team?

Michael: It would be a substantial loss, primarily because of the strong bond Day and Herbert have developed over the years. Their personalities mesh well, and Herbert has faced considerable turnover in coaches throughout his career. He deserves stability, and Day provides that in abundance.

Ed: Justin Herbert seems to have great admiration for Day. What aspects of Day’s coaching have led to this rapport?

Michael: From the outset, Day has shown a real appreciation for Herbert's talents. A few years back, he participated in an interview where he couldn't contain his enthusiasm for his quarterback, discussing how he compiled a collection of Herbert's best throws to share with him during tough times.

That level of care illustrates a unique bond between them. They genuinely enhance each other's work experiences, which is incredibly valuable in the demanding world of the NFL.

Ed: Day hasn’t garnered much interest from other teams for offensive coordinator positions. Why do you think that is?

Michael: Honestly, it's a bit of a mystery. He possesses extensive experience coaching top-tier quarterbacks across some of the most successful franchises in recent years, yet he hasn't attracted significant attention during the hiring cycle. Perhaps he isn't as eager to ascend the coaching ranks as others might be? It's possible he thoroughly enjoys his current role, especially given the chance to work daily with such an exceptional player.

Ed: Day played college football at Rhodes College, a place many may not be familiar with, and began his coaching career at the high school level. What sets him apart and has contributed to his successful journey?

Michael: Day’s vibrant and approachable personality reflects his genuine passion for coaching and all that comes with it. You'll find few, if any, negative remarks about him. Coaches with such likable traits are often easy to trust and build rapport with. It’s no surprise that he climbed from being a high school position coach to landing roles at the University of Michigan and then with the San Francisco 49ers within just six years. His remarkable work ethic has yielded results, evident to anyone who has had the pleasure of working alongside him.