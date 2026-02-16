Shakur Stevenson Stripped of WBC Lightweight Title: What Happened? (2026)

Shakur Stevenson, the 28-year-old boxing sensation from Newark, New Jersey, has been stripped of his WBC lightweight title. This decision comes as a result of a heated debate surrounding the WBC's controversial rule regarding champions holding multiple world titles from different governing bodies. Stevenson, a four-weight world champion, found himself in a tricky situation when he won The Ring and WBO junior welterweight titles from Teofimo Lopez, despite not having a WBC belt on the line.

The WBC's rule states that champions cannot hold world titles from other governing bodies in separate weight classes. Stevenson, however, was open to defending his new titles in the 140-pound division or returning to the 135 pounds. The WBC's stance on this matter is rooted in a financial dispute, as Stevenson refused to pay a $100,000 fee to the WBC for his fight with Lopez. Stevenson's stance is supported by his close friend and mentor, Terence Crawford, who famously refused to pay a $300,000 sanctioning fee for his victory over Canelo Alvarez.

Stevenson's performance against Lopez was nothing short of impressive, showcasing his dominance and talent. He won the fight by unanimous decision, with judges Max De Luca, Eric Marlinski, and Steve Weisfeld scoring 11 rounds for Stevenson. This victory solidified his status as a rising star in the boxing world.

The WBC's interim lightweight champion, Jadier Herrera, remains in the running, but Stevenson's stripping from the title has created a power vacuum. The WBC's No. 1 lightweight contender, William Zepeda, now has a chance to ascend to the top. Stevenson's future in the sport is uncertain, but his refusal to compromise his principles has sparked a much-needed conversation about the fairness and transparency in boxing.

The boxing community is left with a thought-provoking question: How should champions navigate the complex web of governing bodies and their rules? Stevenson's stance has ignited a debate, and the comments section is buzzing with opinions. Will Stevenson's decision to stand firm be seen as a heroic act of integrity, or a costly mistake in his boxing career? The outcome of this controversy remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Shakur Stevenson has become a pivotal figure in the ongoing discussion about the future of boxing.