Shakur Stevenson Stripped of WBC Lightweight Title: What Happened? (2026)

Shakur Stevenson, the 28-year-old boxing sensation from Newark, New Jersey, has been stripped of his WBC lightweight title. This decision comes as a result of a heated debate surrounding the WBC's controversial rule regarding champions holding multiple world titles from different governing bodies. Stevenson, a four-weight world champion, found himself in a tricky situation when he won The Ring and WBO junior welterweight titles from Teofimo Lopez, despite not having a WBC belt on the line.

The WBC's rule states that champions cannot hold world titles from other governing bodies in separate weight classes. Stevenson, however, was open to defending his new titles in the 140-pound division or returning to the 135 pounds. The WBC's stance on this matter is rooted in a financial dispute, as Stevenson refused to pay a $100,000 fee to the WBC for his fight with Lopez. Stevenson's stance is supported by his close friend and mentor, Terence Crawford, who famously refused to pay a $300,000 sanctioning fee for his victory over Canelo Alvarez.

See Also
Justin Gaethje: The Mixed Emotions of Being a Two-Time Interim ChampionUFC 325 Scandal: Aaron Tau's Weigh-In Cheat Attempt Explained | Full Statement & FalloutUFC 325: Dan Hooker vs. Benoit Saint Denis - Live Blog Recap & HighlightsGassiev's Title Shot Offer: Who Will Claim the Heavyweight Crown?

Stevenson's performance against Lopez was nothing short of impressive, showcasing his dominance and talent. He won the fight by unanimous decision, with judges Max De Luca, Eric Marlinski, and Steve Weisfeld scoring 11 rounds for Stevenson. This victory solidified his status as a rising star in the boxing world.

See Also
WWE SmackDown January 30th 2026: Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Sami Zayn & More! (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)

The WBC's interim lightweight champion, Jadier Herrera, remains in the running, but Stevenson's stripping from the title has created a power vacuum. The WBC's No. 1 lightweight contender, William Zepeda, now has a chance to ascend to the top. Stevenson's future in the sport is uncertain, but his refusal to compromise his principles has sparked a much-needed conversation about the fairness and transparency in boxing.

The boxing community is left with a thought-provoking question: How should champions navigate the complex web of governing bodies and their rules? Stevenson's stance has ignited a debate, and the comments section is buzzing with opinions. Will Stevenson's decision to stand firm be seen as a heroic act of integrity, or a costly mistake in his boxing career? The outcome of this controversy remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Shakur Stevenson has become a pivotal figure in the ongoing discussion about the future of boxing.

Shakur Stevenson Stripped of WBC Lightweight Title: What Happened? (2026)

References

Top Articles
Trump Questions Global Warming Amid Record US Cold Wave: Fact vs. Fiction
Winter Storm Survival: Why Apps Fail & Human Forecasters Rule!
Understanding Your Privacy Rights in Virginia: TribLIVE.com Explained
Latest Posts
Trump’s Gaza Development Plan: Imperial Agenda or Reconstruction Hope? | Davos 2026 Analysis
ESA's Space Mission: Unst's SaxaVord Spaceport to Host Exciting Satellite Launches
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Jeremiah Abshire

Last Updated:

Views: 5833

Rating: 4.3 / 5 (74 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Jeremiah Abshire

Birthday: 1993-09-14

Address: Apt. 425 92748 Jannie Centers, Port Nikitaville, VT 82110

Phone: +8096210939894

Job: Lead Healthcare Manager

Hobby: Watching movies, Watching movies, Knapping, LARPing, Coffee roasting, Lacemaking, Gaming

Introduction: My name is Jeremiah Abshire, I am a outstanding, kind, clever, hilarious, curious, hilarious, outstanding person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.