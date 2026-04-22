Shakur Stevenson Predicts Ryan Garcia vs Mario Barrios Winner! | Boxing News Analysis (2026)

Shakur Stevenson Predicts a Winner in the Ryan Garcia vs. Mario Barrios Showdown

The highly anticipated boxing match between Ryan Garcia and Mario Barrios is set to take place this Saturday night, with the WBC welterweight crown on the line. Adding to the excitement, four-division world champion Shakur Stevenson has shared his prediction, offering a unique perspective on the upcoming bout.

Garcia's journey to the top has been filled with both triumphs and controversies. Initially, he was scheduled to challenge Devin Haney for the WBC super-lightweight title in 2024, but a missed weight cut led to his disqualification from the fight. However, his resilience shone through when he emerged victorious against Haney, marking the latter's first career loss.

The aftermath of the Haney fight revealed a more serious issue: Garcia tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug Ostarine, resulting in the fight being declared a no-contest and Garcia receiving a one-year ban from the sport. Despite this setback, he was swiftly granted a world title shot against Rolando Romero for the WBA regular welterweight belt, but he fell short, losing via unanimous decision.

Now, Garcia has another chance to claim world honours, facing Barrios, who some fans consider an easier opponent. Stevenson, however, disagrees, predicting a win for the challenger, Ryan Garcia.

"Ryan. Decision," Stevenson boldly declared. He also expressed enthusiasm for a potential future match with Garcia, accepting the offered catchweight contest at 144lbs.

"I love the fight, I think that is perfect," Stevenson said. "There would be a lot of excitement for that fight, it’s a big money fight. Ryan Garcia is unpredictable, and that's what makes him intriguing. If he brings his A-game, he'll dominate. If he shows up as his B-game, he'll still struggle. Either way, he doesn't stand a chance."

Despite the offer, it's unlikely Garcia will make the 144lbs weight limit, which could mean Stevenson would need to move up to welterweight for the fight to materialize. The boxing world eagerly awaits the outcome of this highly anticipated showdown, with Stevenson's prediction adding an extra layer of intrigue to the event.