Shakur Stevenson on Fighting Floyd Mayweather: Would He Take On The GOAT? | Boxing News Explained (2026)

Imagine a boxing world where legends never truly retire, and the line between admiration and competition blurs. That’s exactly where we find ourselves now, as Floyd Mayweather, the undefeated icon, announces his shock return to professional boxing after nearly nine years away. But here’s where it gets controversial: pound-for-pound superstar Shakur Stevenson has openly declared he would never step into the ring with Mayweather—not because he’s afraid, but because he looks up to him. Let’s dive into this fascinating twist in the boxing saga.

Floyd Mayweather, the five-division champion with a flawless 50-0 record, officially retired in 2017 after a high-profile knockout victory over Conor McGregor. Yet, he’s never truly left the sport, continuing to participate in exhibition bouts and teasing a professional comeback. Now, at 49, Mayweather is making it official: he’s returning to the pinnacle of boxing this summer. And this is the part most people miss—his comeback isn’t just about stepping back into the ring; it’s about reigniting old rivalries, starting with a rematch against Manny Pacquiao in September at the Sphere in Las Vegas, broadcast live on Netflix.

But what does this mean for the new generation of boxers? Shakur Stevenson, one of boxing’s brightest stars, has made it clear he has no interest in facing Mayweather. In a recent interview with DAZN, Stevenson admitted, ‘Hell no, [I wouldn’t fight Floyd]. I’ve watched him for years and years, and I look up to him.’ He went on to explain that, while he respects Mayweather as a legend, the idea of fighting someone he admires—especially someone older—feels disrespectful. ‘I’m not trying to punch on my GOAT,’ he added, emphasizing his reluctance to tarnish his admiration with competition.

Here’s the controversial question: Is Stevenson’s stance a sign of respect, or does it hint at a fear of facing a legend? Some might argue that avoiding Mayweather is a missed opportunity to prove himself against one of the greatest. Others might applaud his humility and refusal to exploit an aging icon. What do you think? Let’s spark a debate in the comments.

Before his Pacquiao rematch, Mayweather is set to face another legend—Mike Tyson—in an exhibition bout in the Democratic Republic of Congo this April. This fight alone has sparked debates about the nature of exhibition matches and whether they diminish the legacy of boxing greats. But one thing’s for sure: Mayweather’s return is shaking up the boxing world, forcing everyone—from fighters to fans—to reconsider what it means to be a champion, a legend, and a competitor. Will Stevenson’s stance hold as the sport evolves, or will the allure of facing a legend prove too tempting? Only time will tell.