Shaka Hislop's Alarming Prostate Cancer Test Revelation: Is the UK Failing Men? (2026)

On World Cancer Day, a startling revelation has emerged that demands our attention: the testing protocol for prostate cancer is deeply flawed, and it's putting lives at risk. Former Premier League goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has sounded the alarm, calling the lack of regular and standardized prostate cancer screenings in the UK 'alarming.' But here's where it gets controversial: despite the known risks, especially within minority communities, routine testing remains elusive for many. And this is the part most people miss: the current system could be failing those who need it most.

Hislop, 56, discovered his own battle with prostate cancer in 2024 during a routine medical check-up in the United States, where he now resides. His story highlights a critical gap in the UK's healthcare system. Unlike in the US, the National Health Service (NHS) does not offer routine prostate-specific antigen (PSA) tests to all men. Instead, screenings are typically reserved for those over 50 or showing symptoms—a policy that Hislop believes is dangerously inadequate.

Prostate Cancer UK reports that one in eight men will face this diagnosis in their lifetime, with the odds rising to a staggering one in four for Black men. Hislop, a former Trinidad and Tobago international, argues that this disparity underscores the urgent need for change. 'I honestly can't believe it's still a thing,' he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Breakfast programme. 'Given all we know about prostate cancer and its prevalence, especially in minority communities, the lack of standardized testing is alarming.'

What’s even more striking is Hislop’s personal story: he had no family history of prostate cancer, yet he was diagnosed and treated for it. This raises a thought-provoking question: Are we relying too heavily on family history as a predictor, potentially missing countless cases? Hislop’s experience suggests the answer might be yes.

Since his diagnosis, Hislop has approached his battle with the same determination he showed on the football pitch, playing for clubs like West Ham and Newcastle. But the emotional toll on his family has been profound. His wife, whose father died from prostate cancer, faced a double burden of fear and strength. 'I can't imagine what she was going through,' Hislop shared, highlighting the ripple effects of this disease.

Hislop’s mindset, however, has been one of resilience. 'This was me against cancer—or me and a surgical team against cancer,' he explained. 'I never felt beaten. It was just another fight in my life.' This perspective, he believes, has been key to his coping strategy, though he acknowledges that the initial emotional impact of a cancer diagnosis can be overwhelming for many.

But here’s the controversial part: While Hislop advocates for more widespread testing, the UK National Screening Committee has resisted calls for mass screening, citing concerns about the reliability of PSA tests and the risks of over-diagnosis and unnecessary treatment. In 2025, they reaffirmed this stance, leaving many to wonder: Are we prioritizing caution over lives?

Health Secretary Wes Streeting acknowledged the dilemma in a recent interview, stating, 'We know there are massive health inequalities in this space, particularly for Black men. But we wouldn’t want to end up with men suffering from over-treatment.' This delicate balance between prevention and potential harm is at the heart of the debate.

Hislop isn’t alone in his advocacy. In 2024, Sir Chris Hoy, a six-time Olympic gold medalist, urged the NHS to lower the age threshold for PSA testing after his own late-stage diagnosis. Hoy, diagnosed at 49, was given just two to four years to live—a stark reminder of the consequences of delayed detection.

Cancer can affect anyone, Hislop emphasizes, but it’s not a death sentence. 'The earlier you catch it, the better your chance of survival. Knowledge is key. Understanding your health and recognizing the importance of early testing can make all the difference.' His message is clear: Education and awareness are our best weapons in this fight.

As we reflect on World Cancer Day, Hislop’s story invites us to consider: Are we doing enough to protect those at risk? And more importantly, what can we do to ensure that no one slips through the cracks? Let’s continue this conversation—because awareness today could save lives tomorrow.

This powerful interview is part of BBC Radio 5 Live's You, Me and the Big C legacy day. For more inspiring stories and insights, tune into the latest episode of the You, Me and the Big C podcast, now available on BBC Sounds (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m002qyqn).