A health scare has brought the Bollywood industry together, with everyone's thoughts and prayers going out to the legendary screenwriter, Salim Khan. The veteran, currently admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, has been a pillar of strength for the industry and his family for decades.

But here's where it gets controversial... Despite initial reports suggesting a critical condition, doctors now clarify that Salim Khan's health situation was never as dire as portrayed. In fact, they emphasize that his recovery is progressing well, with a team of specialists closely monitoring his progress.

Dr. Jalil Parkar, who is treating Salim Khan, revealed that he suffered a minimal brain hemorrhage and underwent a medical procedure called DSA. The doctor explained, "There was minimal brain hemorrhage, and we performed the DSA procedure this morning. Thankfully, no surgery was required. He is still on ventilator support, but we are hopeful that he will be off it by tomorrow. Considering his age, the recovery process may take a bit longer."

Dr. Parkar further added, "He is stable and doing quite well overall. His blood pressure was high upon admission, and he experienced some jerks, but he received immediate care at the hospital."

And this is the part most people miss... Salim Khan's family, including his children Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Arpita Khan, and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, along with his grandsons Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan, and Ayaan Agnihotri, have been by his side throughout this challenging time. They rushed to the hospital as soon as news of his hospitalization broke.

Actor Sanjay Dutt also paid a late-night visit to the screenwriter, showing his support and concern.

So, while we await further updates on Salim Khan's health, let's keep the positive vibes going and send our best wishes for a speedy recovery.

What are your thoughts on this situation? Do you think the media sometimes exaggerates health-related news? Feel free to share your opinions in the comments below!