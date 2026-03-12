Shah Rukh Khan & Saif Ali Khan Reunite for Kartavya: Netflix 2026 Announcement (2026)

Get ready for a Bollywood reunion that will have fans buzzing! The iconic bromance of Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan is set to grace our screens once more, 23 years after their hit film, Kal Ho Naa Ho. This time, they're bringing their talent and charm to Netflix with the upcoming film, Kartavya. But here's where it gets intriguing: the movie is produced by Shah Rukh Khan's own banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, adding a personal touch to the collaboration.

At the 'Next On Netflix 2026' event, Saif Ali Khan took center stage to announce his new project, Hum Hindustani, co-starring Pratik Gandhi. He shared his excitement about working with Netflix, emphasizing their commitment to quality. Saif also expressed his enthusiasm for the story, which explores India's journey to becoming the world's largest democracy.

But the real surprise came when Saif revealed his other Netflix venture, Kartavya. Directed by Pulkit, the film is a collaboration between the two Khans, with Red Chillies Entertainment at the helm. A glimpse of Kartavya was later unveiled, leaving fans eager for more.

And if that wasn't enough, there's more Bollywood news to sink your teeth into! Mismatched, a popular series, is returning for its fourth season, and this time, it's under the direction of Divyang Thakkar, known for his work on Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The announcement was made with a lively dance performance by the cast, generating a thunderous response.

So, what do you think of these Bollywood updates? Are you excited for the Khan reunion and the new season of Mismatched? Share your thoughts in the comments! It's always fun to discuss our favorite stars and their projects.

