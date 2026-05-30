Shah Rukh Khan's KING: Rs 200 Crore Deal & Distribution War! (2026)

Get ready for a blockbuster battle! The highly anticipated film, King, starring Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan, is creating quite a buzz in the Indian film industry. With a whopping budget of Rs. 350 crore, this action-packed movie is set to dominate the screens, but who will be the lucky distributor to secure its domestic release? That's the million-dollar question on everyone's lips.

The race for the India distribution rights is heating up, with top studios vying for the opportunity. A.A. Films, Yash Raj Films (Distribution), Jio Studios, PVRINOX Pictures, Pen Marudhar, and Dharma Productions are all in the running, but it's Pen Marudhar, Jio Studios, and PVRINOX that are currently leading the pack. The stakes are high, with an offer of Rs. 200 crore advance and an 8% distribution commission on the table, making it one of the most lucrative deals in recent memory.

But here's where it gets interesting... Pen Marudhar has a strong case due to its close association with Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house behind King. They've distributed Shah Rukh Khan's previous films, Jawan and Dunki, and their experience could give them an edge. However, PVRINOX, with its ownership of the largest multiplex chain in the country, is also a formidable contender. And don't count out Jio Studios, which is aggressively expanding its distribution portfolio and aiming to make a splash with King.

The distribution deal is a commission-based model, which is the industry norm these days. Most studios either handle distribution in-house or partner with independent distributors on a commission basis. This shift away from the acquisition model has opened up new opportunities and challenges for distributors.

Pen Marudhar's frequent collaborations with Red Chillies Entertainment give them an advantage, but PVRINOX's multiplex chain ownership is a significant factor too. The clash between Salaar and Dunki, where Pen Marudhar secured more screens for Dunki, showcases their strategic prowess. On the other hand, PVRINOX has experience with individual territories for Red Chillies Entertainment and Pen Marudhar, which could work in their favor.

Jio Studios, a relatively new player, is eager to establish itself in the distribution game. With King, they aim to kick off a solid slate of theatrical releases in 2026, starting with Dhurandhar 2 and concluding with the highly anticipated King. It's an ambitious move, and one that could pay off handsomely if they secure the distribution rights.

King, directed by the talented Siddharth Anand, is scheduled for release on December 24th in India. But it's not without competition, as Hollywood blockbusters Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three are set to hit theaters a week earlier. While there may not be a direct clash, the battle for screen time and audience attention could be intense. A strong distribution strategy will be crucial to ensure King's success.

The decision on the domestic distributor and the official announcement are imminent. Who will be crowned the winner of this distribution battle? Will it be Pen Marudhar, PVRINOX, or Jio Studios? The film industry and fans are eagerly awaiting the outcome. And this is the part most people miss... the distribution game is just as exciting as the movies themselves! So, who do you think will secure the rights to King? Let's discuss in the comments and share your predictions!