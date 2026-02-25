SF Giants' New Catching Prospect: What to Expect (2026)

Unveiling the SF Giants' Multi-Positional Catching Prospect: Jancel Villarroel

The SF Giants have made a strategic move by acquiring catching prospect Jancel Villarroel from the Houston Astros in a trade that also included international bonus pool money. This move raises the question: What unique skills and potential does Villarroel bring to the Giants' organization?

Villarroel, ranked No. 13 by MLB Pipeline in Houston's system, now joins the Giants as the No. 27 prospect. The Astros signed him for $10,000 out of Venezuela during the 2022 international signing period, and his performance since then has been impressive.

In 2025, Villarroel showcased his hitting prowess with a .259/.351/.388 slash line, 118 wRC+, eight home runs, 54 RBI, and 53 runs in 433 plate appearances. His late-season promotion to High-A, where he was relatively young, resulted in a .699 OPS in 61 plate appearances, indicating a solid overall performance.

Villarroel's aggressive hitting style is evident in his walk rate, which dropped to 4.9 percent in the South Atlantic League. However, he still needs to improve his swing decisions, as he has a tendency to chase pitches outside the strike zone. Despite this, his power potential is promising.

The 21-year-old hitter has a pull-heavy approach and can barrel up pitches in and out of the zone. While he hasn't hit for significant power as a professional, his exit velocities are solid and should translate to more game power over time. Increasing his ability to lift the ball in the air will further enhance his power output.

In the field, Villarroel has experience at catcher, second base, and in the outfield. However, MLB Pipeline views him as raw defensively, noting his solid arm strength but the need for improvement in receiving, blocking, and throwing. This versatility and room for defensive development make him an intriguing multi-positional prospect.

The Giants' acquisition of Villarroel and the addition of international bonus pool money indicate a strategic investment in their future. With a few more signings to finalize, the organization is building a strong foundation for success, and Villarroel's potential as a multi-positional catching prospect is a significant part of that strategy.