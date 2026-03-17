SF Giants: Hayden Birdsong's Velocity Surge & Bullpen Battle | MLB Spring Training 2026 (2026)

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SF Giants: Hayden Birdsong's Velocity Surge & Bullpen Battle | MLB Spring Training 2026 (2026)

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