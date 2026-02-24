Severe Winter Storm Alert: D.C. Area Braces for Snow, Sleet, and Freezing Rain (2026)

Get ready for a wild winter ride, folks! We're about to dive into a severe winter storm that's set to hit tonight and continue through the weekend, with temperatures dropping like a rock. And here's the kicker: the cold isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Democracy may die in darkness, but winter storms thrive in the spotlight.

The Capital Weather Gang has the latest on this impending weather event, and it's not looking pretty. Heavy snow is expected to blanket the D.C. area tonight, transforming into sleet and freezing rain on Sunday. This major winter storm is a doozy, folks, and it's going to make for a challenging few days ahead.

But here's where it gets controversial: some might argue that these extreme weather events are a result of climate change. While we can't pinpoint the exact cause, it's a topic worth discussing. And this is the part most people miss: preparing for these storms isn't just about having enough groceries; it's about staying warm and safe.

Our very own Angela Fritz has some excellent tips on how to dress for the super cold temperatures. It's a simple yet crucial aspect of winter survival that often gets overlooked.

So, as we brace for this severe cold and dangerous winter storm, let's remember to stay informed, stay warm, and stay safe. And feel free to share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below. Are we prepared for what's to come, or is this storm a wake-up call for better winter readiness?

