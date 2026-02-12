Severe Weather Alert: Saudi Universities Move to Online Learning (2026)

In a proactive move to ensure the safety of students and staff, King Khalid and Al-Baha Universities in Saudi Arabia have taken a bold step by suspending all in-person classes on Monday due to severe weather warnings. This decision comes as a precautionary measure to protect the university community while allowing them to continue their academic pursuits. But here's where it gets controversial... While the universities are shifting to online learning through the Blackboard system, some may argue that this move could potentially disrupt the academic schedule and cause interruptions. And this is the part most people miss... University officials, however, emphasize that the move is necessary to safeguard the well-being of everyone involved. They believe that by conducting lessons remotely, the academic calendar can continue uninterrupted, ensuring that students don't fall behind. So, while some may see this as a disruption, others view it as a necessary adaptation to changing circumstances. Now, it's your turn to chime in! Do you think this move is a wise decision, or is there a better way to handle severe weather warnings? Share your thoughts and let's discuss in the comments!