Seth Rogen's Take on AI in Filmmaking: 'Go Find Another Career' (2026)

The world of cinema is abuzz with a new debate: the role of AI in filmmaking. Seth Rogen, a renowned writer and actor, has recently voiced his strong opinions on this topic, and his words carry significant weight in the industry.

The AI Debate in Hollywood

Rogen's comments at the Cannes Film Festival highlight a growing concern among creators: the potential impact of AI on the art of storytelling. He questions the purpose of AI in this context, arguing that it often leads to subpar content. In his view, using AI as a shortcut is a disservice to the craft of writing, and those who opt for this approach might as well 'find something else to do.'

Rogen's Perspective

Rogen's stance is particularly interesting because he's not just a critic of AI; he's also a practitioner. His new animated film, Tangles, is a testament to his belief in the importance of human creativity and the unique touch it brings to the screen. Tangles, a hand-drawn animation, showcases the beauty of traditional animation techniques and the depth of emotion that can be conveyed through this medium.

The Human Touch

What makes this debate fascinating is the underlying question of what we value in art and entertainment. AI can certainly assist in various creative processes, but as Rogen points out, it often falls short when it comes to the heart and soul of a story. The human element, the personal touch, is what connects audiences to a film on a deeper level.

A Slippery Slope

The concern here is not just about the quality of the end product but also about the potential dehumanization of the creative process. As we increasingly rely on AI, there's a risk of losing the very essence of what makes art unique and powerful. It's a slippery slope, and one that we must navigate carefully.

The Future of AI in Entertainment

While AI has its place in certain aspects of filmmaking, such as special effects or data analysis, its role in the creative process should be carefully considered. As Rogen suggests, AI should enhance, not replace, human creativity.

In conclusion, the debate surrounding AI in filmmaking is a complex one, and it's a conversation that will undoubtedly continue as technology advances. For now, it's a reminder of the importance of human connection and creativity in the world of entertainment.